Edinburgh AI Firm flowio Joins Chamber of Commerce to Help Close Productivity Gap

New partnership aims to bring enterprise-level automation within reach of local SMBs after a year of major efficiency improvements for clients

flowio, a UK-based AI automation agency, has announced it has joined the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce as part of a strategic effort to drive AI-powered digital transformation among the region’s small and medium-sized businesses. The initiative is designed to help local firms compete more effectively across the UK by removing time-consuming manual processes.

With organisations across Scotland under pressure to increase output while managing constrained resources, flowio’s presence within the Chamber network provides members with direct access to advanced tools for improving operational efficiency. The company positions itself beyond basic chatbot solutions by developing advanced AI agents and customised automation workflows that operate as digital staff.

Rather than following a traditional consultancy model, flowio combines low-code platforms such as n8n with bespoke Python development to connect fragmented business systems. This blended approach enables the creation of autonomous processes capable of managing complex functions, including lead qualification, CRM administration, automated billing and compliance monitoring, without the expense associated with conventional enterprise software.

The announcement follows a particularly successful year for the agency. Over the past 12 months, flowio’s systems have automated more than 2,500 hours of routine administrative work for clients, generating an estimated £950,000 in recovered productivity value.

Recent client wins highlight the tangible impact of this technology:

Voice AI Implementation: Deployed autonomous AI voice agents for property firms, reducing manual call handling time by 80% while improving lead capture rates.

High-Velocity ROI: Delivered an average Return on Investment (ROI) of 4x within the first six months for key accounts by eliminating repetitive data entry.

Operational Velocity: Reduced lead response times from days to minutes for local trades firm.

A Commitment to Local Business – Malcolm Gibb, Founder of flowio, commented on the new partnership:

“Joining the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce is a milestone for us. We believe that AI automation shouldn’t just be for tech giants in Silicon Valley—it should be accessible to the estate agents, tradespeople, and financial firms driving Edinburgh’s economy.”



“It’s clear from the business leaders I speak to across the UK that productivity, and doing more with less is a key business challenge in 2026. We have proven we can solve that by deploying the right AI agents, businesses can reclaim thousands of hours of lost time. We are here to show local members that they can stop drowning in admin and finally focus on growth.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Democratising AI: Making enterprise-grade AI automation accessible to non-technical sectors through low-code solutions.

Educational Focus: Plans to support Chamber members in identifying “automation-ready” processes within their current operations.

Local Talent, Global Tech: Bridging the gap between Scottish technical talent and traditional business sectors.

For more information on flowio’s services or to view recent case studies, visit www.flowio.co.uk.