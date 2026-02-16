BearJam Secures Four Honours at the 2026 Lens Awards for Creative Video Excellence

Independent video production company BearJam has achieved significant recognition at the 2026 Lens Awards, collecting four awards that reflect the company’s growing influence within the corporate video sector.

During the ceremony at The Brewery in London, BearJam received the following accolades:

Bronze for Best Documentary Style Video for a project with Company of Cooks

Silver for Best Use of Artificial Intelligence for work delivered for SD Worx

Silver for Best Use of Video in the Food and Beverage Sector for a Company of Cooks production

Gold for Best Use of Video in the Property, Construction, and Facilities Management Sector for a film created with Landsec

The award-winning films are available to view online. Judges commended the studio’s cinematic storytelling, refined production values and the innovative application of AI within branded content.

Further information on the judging panel and detailed summaries of the winning entries appears in the official Lens Awards 2026 Winners Book. The recognition underlines BearJam’s reputation for producing visually distinctive and strategically effective content across multiple industries.

For a small, independent production house, securing awards in four separate categories represents a notable milestone.

James Hilditch, Founder and Creative Director at BearJam, says, “To be shortlisted for four awards was exciting. To win all four, including a Gold, is something I’m genuinely proud of. What I loved most was celebrating with the people behind the work. I enjoy every part of the production journey, from the first scribbled idea to the final touches in post, and an awards night feels like the perfect way to celebrate that process together as a team.”

The Lens Awards are widely regarded as a key fixture in the corporate video calendar, recognising innovation and excellence across the sector.

Communicate Magazine organises and owns the programme. Rebecca Pardon, the editor, said in the Winners Book, “Now in its sixth year, the Lens Awards for Corporate Video exists to help navigate this unsteady terrain. This year’s programme celebrates more than ingenuity, but also monitors the pulse of an industry in flux. Each entry is a snapshot of ambition, as well as a testament to the skill required to combine creativity with strategy.

We hope the Lens Awards offers both inspiration and insight, and serves as a reminder that corporate communications need not only be technical and serious, but also cinematic, provocative and memorable. Congratulations to all the winners!”