Study Finds Britons Will Travel Significant Distances for Live Events

From packed arenas filled with fans to the quiet anticipation of theatre performances, the UK’s enthusiasm for live entertainment remains remarkably strong.

A nationwide survey of 2,000 respondents, commissioned by out-of-home media owner Bauer Media Outdoor UK and conducted by OnePoll, reveals that Britons not only attend a broad range of live events each year but are also prepared to journey considerable distances to experience them.

The research highlights the growing importance of experiential tourism across the country. It explores how concerts, sporting fixtures and cultural gatherings energise communities while offering opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with audiences on the move.

Speaking on behalf of Bauer Media Outdoor, Marketing Director Ben Hope, says: “Live experiences are now a major driver of movement, spend and energy in towns and cities across the UK. Music, sport and cultural events don’t just fill venues, they create ripple effects across transport networks, high streets and local businesses.

As more audiences travel for shared experiences, particularly outside London, brands have an opportunity to connect with people in the moments they’re actively exploring and engaging with places. Out of Home plays a role in that ecosystem, reaching people in real-world environments while supporting the public infrastructure that helps these destinations thrive.”

Key findings