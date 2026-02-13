Study Finds Britons Will Travel Significant Distances for Live Events

From packed arenas filled with fans to the quiet anticipation of theatre performances, the UK’s enthusiasm for live entertainment remains remarkably strong.
A nationwide survey of 2,000 respondents, commissioned by out-of-home media owner Bauer Media Outdoor UK and conducted by OnePoll, reveals that Britons not only attend a broad range of live events each year but are also prepared to journey considerable distances to experience them.
The research highlights the growing importance of experiential tourism across the country. It explores how concerts, sporting fixtures and cultural gatherings energise communities while offering opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with audiences on the move.
Speaking on behalf of Bauer Media Outdoor, Marketing Director Ben Hope, says: “Live experiences are now a major driver of movement, spend and energy in towns and cities across the UK. Music, sport and cultural events don’t just fill venues, they create ripple effects across transport networks, high streets and local businesses.
As more audiences travel for shared experiences, particularly outside London, brands have an opportunity to connect with people in the moments they’re actively exploring and engaging with places. Out of Home plays a role in that ecosystem, reaching people in real-world environments while supporting the public infrastructure that helps these destinations thrive.”
- Nearly 10% of Brits are attending 10 or more live events a year
- Almost half (44%) of Brits are willing to travel to another part of the UK to attend music festivals and gigs
- 40% of people are willing to travel to another part of the UK to attend live sporting events
- Just under a quarter (24%) of Brits are willing to travel to another part of the UK to attend regional cultural events
- The majority of survey respondents travel to events by car (79%)
- Nearly a fifth of respondents (19%) would travel as far as 50 miles to attend an event – the equivalent of Manchester to Leeds by car
- The most common range of money spent by an individual attending an event is £101-£150
- A third of people expect to spend the bulk of their budget on tickets (33%), followed by accommodation (27%), and then travel (16%)
- When looking specifically at people from the North East of England, 31% of survey respondents from this region spend more on accommodation than anything else
- 39% of people remember noticing Out of Home advertising when travelling to a public event
- 35% of people consider Out of Home advertising to be the most noticeable when attending an event away from home
- A third of tourists agreed that Out of Home advertising “adds to the atmosphere and excitement of attending a major show”
- Over a third (36%) of eventgoers from the North East think that their home region offers the best experiences and events
- Opinions are split on whether there are enough cultural events taking place outside London. 30% think there is the right amount, 27% think there are not enough, 12% think there are more than enough, and 31% are not sure