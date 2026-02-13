Morson Group Expands Energy Infrastructure Capability Through Two Key Acquisitions

The Morson Group has finalised two strategic acquisitions aimed at strengthening its position within the energy sector and boosting the supply chain capacity required to support the UK’s energy security and infrastructure expansion.

The group has acquired Grosvenor Power Group (GPG), a leading Tier 2 high-voltage transmission and distribution grid integration specialist, and Aurora Power Consulting Ltd, an independent consultancy focused on power systems analysis. The deals form part of Morson’s broader strategy to enhance its role across the energy infrastructure delivery lifecycle. Both companies will operate within Morson Praxis, the group’s technical consultancy arm, while benefiting from collaboration with Morson Vital, which deploys skilled personnel, and Morson Nexus, the training division.

Ged Mason OBE, Executive Chairman of Morson Group said: “We are delighted to welcome GPG and Aurora Power Consulting to the Morson Group with both organisations bringing a huge wealth of expertise into our business.

“There is an urgent need to increase capacity in the Tier 2 energy infrastructure supply chain as the UK’s Tier 1 transmissions suppliers deliver a once-in-a-generation upgrade across the UK’s transmission and distribution network. The success of this critical programme demands not just expertise, but skills, scalability and integration across the delivery chain, from engineering and design through to boots on the ground installation. With complimentary capabilities across Morson Praxis, Morson Vital, Morson Edge and Morson Nexus, our acquisition of GPG and Aurora Power Consulting is not only a significant step forward in our energy sector ambitions but also a milestone for the energy industry and the UK’s energy resilience.”

GPG, a major high-voltage installation contractor specialising in construction and commissioning, operates across power, transformer and oil services divisions. With four decades of experience, it delivers installation, maintenance, modification and repair of high-voltage systems ranging from 33kV to 400kV, including AIS and GIS infrastructure, offshore wind connections and converter substations. Under Morson ownership, the company will continue operating independently while gaining access to additional resources to expand capacity and develop future talent pipelines.

Aurora Power Consulting, which specialises in network planning and power quality, will enhance the engineering consultancy expertise within Morson Praxis and strengthen front-end engineering design (FEED) and compliance services. The firm provides advanced modelling and analysis of power systems, including grid code compliance, harmonic and fault-level studies, and advisory support for complex transmission and renewable integration projects across the UK.

Both organisations will retain their existing leadership teams and continue supporting Tier 1 clients, now with the added backing and strategic alignment of the Morson Group.

Mark Stephen, Managing Director of GPG, said: “Joining the Morson family enables us to secure long-term growth, invest in the next generation of engineering talent, and strengthen our position in a rapidly evolving market. Our teams are excited to work alongside Morson Praxis, Morson Vital and Morson Nexus to enhance our delivery capacity and develop new capabilities.”

Steve Sommerville, Managing Director of Aurora, added: “We’re delighted to be joining the Morson Group, which will allow us to deepen the technical quality of what we do, while gaining the scale and support needed to meet growing demand. We remain committed to our clients and team, but now with enhanced capability and long-term stability.”

The acquisitions follow a major restructuring within Morson Group, which recently consolidated its operations into four strategic divisions: Morson Edge, Morson Praxis, Morson Vital and Morson Nexus. The integration of GPG and Aurora enables Morson Praxis to deliver comprehensive Tier 2 solutions for energy infrastructure upgrades as the UK works to strengthen resilience, expand capacity and integrate renewable energy into the high-voltage grid.

Developing the workforce required for this transition remains a central focus. GPG already supports apprenticeships, and plans are in place to expand training programmes to grow the future talent pool. Morson Nexus will provide Ofqual-recognised training and apprenticeships for wiremen, fitters and HV engineers, using GPG facilities for practical HV rig training, SQEP development and mobile training units. This integrated approach is intended to create a sustainable model capable of supporting the delivery chain as infrastructure upgrades accelerate.

Chris Burke, CEO of Morson Praxis said: “The UK is entering a period of monumental change in how electricity is generated, moved, and consumed, and that is driving a sharp and sustained increase in demand across the transmission and distribution network. The talented Grosvenor and Aurora teams bring a wealth of valuable expertise and experience in the energy sector, strengthening the Morson Group’s ability to support critical national infrastructure programmes and our Tier 1 partners with the right people, skills and delivery capability as they respond at pace.”