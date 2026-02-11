Affordable TV Advertising Opens Up for Small Businesses Through Local Production

Small businesses across the UK can now access television advertising at a fraction of traditional costs, according to independent video production company BearJam, which says local production partnerships are making broadcast campaigns more achievable than ever.

Industry data supports the shift. Advertising spend in the UK is forecast to rise by 5.5% in 2026, with connected TV spending expected to increase by 15%, according to Guideline. As costs continue to rise across paid social and digital platforms, many smaller firms are reassessing TV as a more targeted and measurable channel for reaching local audiences.

David Sanderson, Director of Business Development at Sky Media, said, “More than 4,000 businesses have already advertised on TV for the first time with Sky. Adsmart from Sky gives brands of any size access to the UK’s most trusted and impactful advertising platform, enabling them to reach the right audiences, build fame, and accelerate business growth.”

BearJam explains that by combining Sky AdSmart with locally produced creative, businesses can significantly reduce production costs while still meeting broadcast-quality standards required for television advertising.

“Where TV advertising used to cost £200k, it can now be done for £20k, opening up more opportunities for businesses that haven’t had that kind of exposure before.” Said James Hilditch, Founder and Creative Director at BearJam.

According to BearJam, this budget efficiency is driven by addressable TV buying and smaller, locally focused production schedules, rather than expensive nationwide campaigns.

Now, £20k can get businesses:

A professionally produced, broadcast-ready TV advert (typically 20–30 seconds), created with TV compliance in mind

A lean, local shoot schedule (often 1 day) with a small crew to keep production efficient

Edit, sound mix, and delivery in the formats required for TV placement

Support with Clearcast-ready assets and guidance on approvals

A starter media test on addressable TV (e.g., Sky AdSmart) targeting specific postcodes and audience profiles

Performance reporting to understand reach and frequency, and to inform the next round of spend

Optional cutdowns/versions for social and digital, so the same creative works across channels

“TV used to feel like a walled garden. You needed big budgets, big agencies, and you were often paying for reach you didn’t actually need. What’s changed is that small businesses can now target the right postcodes, measure performance properly, and produce creative locally without compromising on broadcast quality.

When you combine addressable TV platforms like Sky AdSmart with a local production partner, that £20k budget can start to cover both the media placement and a properly crafted TV-ready ad. And because you’re not trying to speak to the whole country, you can focus on a clear message, a local audience, and a plan you can actually build on.

The opportunity isn’t ‘TV for TV’s sake’. It’s TV as a credible, high-attention channel that sits alongside digital, and often gives you more control than people assume.” Added James Hilditch.

BearJam believes this evolution in media buying and production is redefining who can access TV advertising, with more small businesses expected to adopt television as part of their marketing mix in the years ahead.