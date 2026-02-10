HDUK Says Ageing IT and Patchwork Security Are Putting UK Firms at Risk

HDUK has issued a warning to UK organisations, urging them to move away from treating cyber security as a one-off purchase and instead manage it as a continuous operational discipline.

The warning follows renewed guidance and enforcement expectations across the UK. Data from the UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey continues to identify phishing as the most common and disruptive form of cyber incident affecting organisations.

At the same time, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reiterated that organisations must be able to restore access to personal data quickly following a security incident, highlighting the importance of resilience and recovery planning.

Matt Healey, Managing Director at HDUK, said: “As organisations head into 2026, the risk to business data is not just about cyber criminals getting smarter. It is also about businesses running critical systems on ageing hardware, relying on ad hoc support, and assuming that off the shelf tools will be enough to keep client data safe.

“Keeping devices and infrastructure current, tightening access, improving backup and recovery, and having a clear incident response plan with expert support ready really matters.”

HDUK has highlighted outdated operating systems as a growing source of risk for businesses.

“Running unsupported operating systems and ageing devices increases exposure, because security updates stop and compatibility gaps grow. For example, Windows 10 reached end of support in October 2025, meaning devices still running it in 2026 will not receive security fixes unless covered by specific extended programmes,” Matt added.

The company also cautions against assuming backups alone provide protection.

“Backups only matter if ransomware can’t get to them. We see attackers deliberately targeting recovery options, which is why organisations need segregated, ransomware-resistant backups that are regularly tested and ready to use under pressure, in line with NCSC guidance.

“Incident response should be treated as a business process. When something goes wrong, clear roles, rehearsed actions, and fast decisions around containment, communication, and regulatory reporting make the difference.

“Breaches happen when identity, devices, patching, monitoring, and user behaviour aren’t joined up. Real resilience comes from layered, actively managed security, not standalone products.”

HDUK advises that IT support models range from basic technical support through to fully managed security services with round-the-clock monitoring. Businesses are encouraged to align support levels with their actual risk exposure, rather than relying on self-managed tools or single-product solutions.

Matt Healey said: “2026 will be the year many businesses feel the true cost of standing still. Unsupported devices, untested backups, and unclear responsibility during an incident are the cracks attackers look for.

“The answer is not panic buying more tools. It is getting the fundamentals right, keeping hardware current, and having a UK based team that can respond quickly, document properly, and help you stay compliant while keeping your people productive.”