Kindlink Introduces ESG as a Service to Support SMEs Facing Tougher Sustainability Rules

KindLink has launched a new managed solution, ESG as a Service, aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses respond to increasing sustainability regulation and stakeholder expectations. With more than 78% of CFOs reporting pressure to act on ESG issues, the service combines integrated software with expert-led guidance to operate as a “Virtual Sustainability Officer”.
The new offering is designed to support UK and international organisations with up to 500 employees as they navigate the growing complexity of Environmental, Social and Governance compliance, reporting and strategy.
By providing both technology and specialist support, the service enables businesses to meet regulatory obligations, improve investment readiness and embed ESG principles into day-to-day operations without the need to build an in-house sustainability team.
ESG as a Service has been developed to align with key global and regional frameworks, including EU CSRD, UK CSDDD and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Through the launch, the platform expands its CSR and ESG capabilities, helping businesses of all sizes strengthen their sustainability approach and respond more confidently to rising expectations from regulators, investors and other stakeholders.
Live ESG Dashboards & Disclosure
Key Features
- Initial Materiality Assessment
- Virtual CSO Account Manager
- Policy Generation (DEI, Modern Slavery, Anti-Bribery Policy, etc.)
- Public ESG Dashboard (for Tenders & Investors)
- Data Collection Support
- Quarterly ESG Reviews and Improvement Recommendations
- Employee Engagement Platform
- Charity Marketplace and Community Initiatives
- Fundraising and Donation Matching tools
- Corporate Volunteering Management
- ESG Storytelling and Social Impact Feed