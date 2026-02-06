Margen Publico Opens International Contributor Search Ahead of Global Platform Launch

Margen Publico has announced the start of a global recruitment drive for contributors as it prepares to launch a new international digital media platform, following the successful close of its initial fundraising round.

The move comes at a time of rapid political change across the Americas, including the return of the Donald Trump administration and heightened immigration enforcement by ICE. Against this backdrop, Margen Publico aims to establish a strong, independent Hispanic voice capable of linking lived experiences in the United States with political developments across Latin America.

Designed as both an aggregator and an original publisher, the platform seeks to address fragmentation within the current media landscape. By bringing together in-depth reporting, political cartoons and opinion writing from progressive voices, Margen Publico offers a shared space focused on analysis, accountability and long-term perspective rather than the constant churn of breaking news.

With funding now secured, the organisation is entering active discussions with leading journalists, commentators and established news outlets throughout Latin America and the United States. Its partnership-led model is intended to support mutual growth, offering contributors international visibility alongside opportunities for shared financial return. The approach is designed to ensure that important regional reporting reaches audiences well beyond local markets.

“We are building a network of contributors who possess the courage to question,” said Claude Martin, a leader of the Margen Publico initiative. “Writing that unpacks complexity and art that reveals fractures in authority will sit at the center of this project. Columnists, reporters and cartoonists with a strong sense of craft and responsibility will guide how Margen Publico challenges accepted narratives.”

Margen Publico is now inviting writers, artists and publishing partners to take part ahead of its public launch. Contributors and readers interested in following the project can learn more about its mission and sign up for updates at www.margenpublico.com.

About Margen Publico

Margen Publico is a global online publication and media aggregator dedicated to news reporting, opinion columns and editorial cartoons created by Hispanic progressive authors and artists. The platform curates voices from Latin America, the US and the broader diaspora, creating a dialogue that treats Hispanic perspectives as central to global affairs. Editorially, Margen Publico takes a fact-driven, civic-minded approach that highlights inequality, labor, democracy and cultural politics as core beats.​