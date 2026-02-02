New CrimeSiren app brings real-time local crime awareness to England and Wales

CrimeSiren has officially launched as a mobile application designed to give people across England and Wales clear, location-based crime updates alongside practical tools to support personal safety.

Created by Lantern 6 Studios, the app combines verified crime data, live alerts and contextual safety features in one place. Its aim is to help users stay informed with accurate information, reducing reliance on speculation or unverified online discussions.

Nathan O’Donnell, app developer and founder of Lantern 6 Studios Ltd, explained that CrimeSiren was developed in response to shortcomings in how crime data is often communicated to the public:

“A lot of services show crime data, but they don’t necessarily help people feel informed or safe. I also felt there was a lot of misinformation circulating in informal online groups, which can create fear without context. CrimeSiren was designed to present information plainly and accurately.”

The app enables users to explore reported incidents near their home or selected locations through an interactive map, offering a clear snapshot of recent criminal activity. CrimeSiren is available to download now from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Beyond mapping, the platform delivers alerts when certain types of crime — such as burglary, vehicle theft or violent incidents — begin to rise locally. This approach allows users to understand broader trends rather than reacting to individual events in isolation.

Nathan said that personal experiences during the app’s development reinforced the importance of providing timely, factual awareness tools:

“I’ve had about three break-in attempts on my car while I’ve been building the app. I’ll never forget the day it snowed and I came out to find handprints all over the door handles.”

A key feature of CrimeSiren is its suspect tracking function. When an incident occurs nearby, users can opt to follow updates relating to the suspect connected to that case.

While no personal or identifying details are displayed, users receive notifications if the suspect’s status changes, including arrest, charge or release. Updates are drawn from official sources to help reduce uncertainty after local incidents.

CrimeSiren also offers a panic alert tool for users who feel at risk. Activating the feature launches an in-app group call with trusted contacts and shares the user’s live location via an interactive map.

The app also highlights nearby police stations, helping contacts better understand the surrounding environment and respond appropriately.

Another feature alerts users to active police aircraft in their area. Helicopter movements can be viewed on a live map, providing context for increased police activity nearby.

Additional tools include local crime statistics, vehicle theft risk notifications when targeting likelihood rises, and ongoing alerts linked to changing crime patterns around the user’s location.