OrbicTrade ramps up enterprise growth amid rising demand for AI-powered trade capture

OrbicTrade, a rapidly expanding provider of AI-enabled trade capture solutions for commodity trading firms, has announced the appointment of Amir Soufizadeh as Director to support the company’s next phase of expansion and enterprise adoption.

The company tackles a persistent issue across trading operations: outdated, manual trade capture workflows that do not reflect real trader behaviour. OrbicTrade’s platform delivers commodity-aware, AI-driven trade capture – including pre-deals – directly from emails, chat platforms, and voice communications, enhancing speed, accuracy, and efficiency without forcing traders to change their working habits or replace existing CTRM systems.

With growing interest from both trading and operations teams eager to modernise end-to-end processes, OrbicTrade is now concentrating on scaling its enterprise presence, strengthening delivery and governance frameworks, and expanding integration across the wider trading technology ecosystem.

Amir Soufizadeh joins OrbicTrade at this pivotal stage, bringing deep experience in delivering large-scale transformation programmes for global commodity trading organisations.

“OrbicTrade is solving a very real and persistent problem in commodity trading bridging the gap between how trades are executed and how they are captured operationally,” said Amir Soufizadeh. “The platform has demonstrated clear value in improving efficiency and reducing friction for trading and operations teams. My focus will be on supporting OrbicTrade’s scale-up journey and ensuring the product remains enterprise-ready as adoption accelerates.”

This appointment highlights OrbicTrade’s ongoing commitment to building a leadership team capable of operating within complex enterprise environments, including integration with established CTRM platforms, governance requirements, and global operating models.

“As demand for modern, AI-enabled trade capture continues to grow, it’s important we strengthen not only the product but the experience around it,” said a spokesperson for OrbicTrade. “Amir’s background in delivering complex trading technology programmes aligns strongly with where OrbicTrade is heading as we scale.”

OrbicTrade is continuing to expand its reach across global commodity and equity markets, helping trading organisations improve trade capture speed, data accuracy, and operational resilience.

www.orbictrade.com

[email protected]