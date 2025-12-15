M365 Con Unveils Global Online Festival for Microsoft Professionals with Major Focus on AI and Copilot

M365 Con, a newly launched global Microsoft community festival, will be held online from 12 to 24 January 2026, bringing together IT professionals, developers, Microsoft MVPs, enterprise decision-makers and AI specialists from across the world. With India rapidly expanding its digital footprint across cloud, AI and low-code technologies, the 2026 edition places particular emphasis on the country’s fast-growing Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

The event is organised by two well-known community leaders:

Mirko Peters, founder of M365 Con and widely recognised as the host of the international M365.Show Podcast, known for spotlighting global Microsoft experts and transformation stories.

Marcel Broschk, Power Platform influencer and Director Consulting Expert at Power Bros, known across the Microsoft community for accessible, practical low-code education and enterprise enablement.

Together, they aim to create one of the most influential and accessible online learning festivals for Microsoft 365 professionals worldwide

Week 1 – Paid deep-dive workshops (12–18 January)

Led by Microsoft MVPs and industry architects:

Copilot deployment & governance

Power Platform architecture & automation

Enterprise AI enablement

Azure modernisation & cloud engineering

Identity security & Entra Zero Trust

Week 2 – Free community sessions (19–24 January)

Open to all, featuring talks, demos, use-case discussions and global perspectives on modern workplace innovation.

M365 Con features several presenters with strong ties to the UK’s enterprise and Microsoft ecosystem:

David Wyatt, Senior Staff Engineer, TJX Europe – Power BI, analytics at real enterprise scale

Simon Owen, Microsoft MVP & Copilot/Power Platform SME, Capgemini UK

Griffin Lickfeldt, Power Platform Consultant, Confluent – modern automation design in UK enterprise environments

Moritz Goeke, Manager, Protiviti – Azure, governance & modern workplace transformation

Christoph Twiehaus, Managing Director, CT365 & Fab4mation – GitHub Copilot, DevOps & AI engineering

Matthias Braun, Team Lead Cloud, Provectus Technologies – Terraform, Azure automation & cloud reliability engineering

Femke Cornelissen, Chief Copilot, Wortell – shaping Copilot adoption across European enterprises

Ragnar Heil, Microsoft MVP, HanseVision – widely recognised thought leader in the UK M365 community

Additionally, Kent Weare, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft, will bring insights directly from the product teams building the next generation of AI capabilities.

Back to the roots: Livestream & podcast revival

While expanding into a global convention, the founders remain committed to their origins:

The m365.show continues as a livestream and podcast

The datasciences.show returns as a dedicated podcast series

Both formats relaunch with new production setups from the 21st.

The M365 Con platform is built around four core pillars:

Enterprise-ready AI & Copilot

Robust security and governance

Cloud-first engineering & automation

Community-led knowledge instead of marketing buzzwords