Grit & Pearl Debuts as a New Global Creative Agency Blending Startup Energy with Proven Expertise

Grit & Pearl has officially launched as a new global creative agency, formed by Trident’s Creative Leadership team. The agency brings together the agility and ambition of a startup with decades of award-winning, international creative experience, positioning itself to serve brands operating at a global scale.

Operating as an independent agency, Grit & Pearl is designed to be flexible enough to support fast-growing businesses while retaining the strength and depth required to deliver creative solutions for some of the world’s most established brands. The agency is led by Rob Roach, former Design Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company and a previous LPK executive, who steps into the role with extensive global leadership experience.

“Brand Managers need creative partners who push beyond the expected without completely losing sight of what the brand stands for. They need a team brave enough to go far but seasoned enough to lead the way.”

Grit & Pearl already works with globally recognised organisations including SC Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever, and has contributed to the development of well-known brands such as Dove Men+Care, Grant’s, Popsicle, Glade, and Gain.

Rob explains that the launch represents a natural evolution of the creative work previously delivered under Trident. He notes that the timing allows the team to bring a fresh perspective to a creative industry that is rapidly changing in both structure and expectations.

Grit & Pearl’s Creative Leadership team has been building and shaping the world’s most iconic brands for their entire careers. The creative leadership team is comprised of:

El Matanguihan, an industry influencer with successful tenures at Nice and Marks, will lead creative efforts as Creative Director of APAC.

Antony Smith, an Equator alum with a passion for visual storytelling, will guide the European creative team as Creative Director, Europe.

Chantelle Gatton, a consumer-packaged goods expert with experience building wellness and personal care brands, will oversee creative pursuits as Creative Director of the Americas.

With offices across Europe, Asia, and North America, Grit & Pearl supports both multinational brands and ambitious regional startups. While its mission aligns with that of many creative agencies, delivering standout creative for the brands it represents, the agency distinguishes itself through its truly global structure and depth of insight.

Rather than relying on heavy administrative layers, Grit & Pearl prioritises creativity by leveraging technology where operational support is required, ensuring that the greatest investment remains in creative talent.

“Many global agencies are mired in layers of unnecessary and costly support. We utilise technology in spaces where excessive administrative support is necessary so that our greatest investment matches that of our clients, the creative. Technology absolutely plays a role in creative development today; however, that visceral and passionate response to the expression of a brand. That takes soul. And this team has it in spades.”

Grit & Pearl operates as a strategic creative agency delivering brand and design solutions, supported by an advanced prototyping and product sampling facility. The agency offers end-to-end creative services, from digital design to physical packaging development, supporting brands from initial concept through to execution.