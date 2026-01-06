Highland Council approves year-round restaurant plans for Crofter’s Kitchen in Scourie

Planning permission has been granted for Crofter’s Kitchen to develop a permanent, year-round restaurant on its croft near Scourie Beach, following approval from Highland Council.

After almost twelve months working through the planning process, the consent allows the popular Highland eatery to introduce a fully fitted shipping-container restaurant. The facility will feature a commercial kitchen, toilet facilities, and heated indoor seating for up to 25 covers.

The approval represents a significant step forward for Crofter’s Kitchen, allowing the business to trade throughout the year and move beyond its current summer-only model. The change will position it as a permanent food destination for residents and travellers exploring the North Coast 500.

The expansion also brings important benefits for the local community, enabling the business to offer more secure employment opportunities and contribute to the long-term sustainability of hospitality jobs in the Scourie area.

Head Chef and co-owner Grant Mercer said he was delighted with the decision.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Highland Council for working constructively with us throughout the process and for recognising the value this project brings to the local area,” he said.

“This gives us the opportunity to create a warm, welcoming space for our community beyond the summer months, while continuing to showcase the incredible produce we’re lucky enough to have right on our doorstep.”

The indoor restaurant will operate alongside the existing outdoor dining area, ensuring guests can still enjoy Crofter’s Kitchen’s changing summer menus while benefiting from a new year-round offering.

Future plans include traditional Highland-style Sunday roasts, autumn-focused seasonal dishes, chef-led and whisky distillery collaborations, and winter activities such as yoga and brunch events, all delivered in a cosy, heated setting overlooking the shoreline.

Local sourcing will remain central to the menu, with ingredients including pork from nearby crofts and vegetables grown on site, reinforcing the business’s commitment to sustainability and supporting the surrounding agricultural community.

Established by Grant Mercer and Heather Mercer, Crofter’s Kitchen has swiftly gained recognition as a must-visit stop on the NC500, blending high-quality food with a welcoming, community-led ethos.

Construction work on the container conversion is scheduled to begin shortly, with the new restaurant expected to open in summer 2026. More information is available at www.crofterskitchen.com.