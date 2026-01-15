Hunt’s Food Group Confirms Return of Popular Trade Show in 2026

Hunt’s Food Group has announced that its much-anticipated Hunt’s Food Show will return in 2026, bringing together industry professionals from across the sector.

The event will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026 at the Bath & West Showground and is set to feature more than 150 exhibitors. From established national brands to exciting independent suppliers, the show is exclusively designed for trade visitors, offering a comprehensive showcase of food wholesale, retail and catering innovations under one roof.

Visitors can expect access to exclusive on-the-day promotions, competitions and product samples, as well as the opportunity to explore leading suppliers such as Marshfield Farm Ice Cream and Carlsberg Britvic, alongside many others.

Created to support businesses across catering, hospitality, retail, education and healthcare, the Hunt’s Food Show provides practical value to trade professionals. By attending, visitors will be able to:

Build relationships with leading industry suppliers

Explore the latest product launches and innovations

Secure exclusive show-only offers

Stay informed on emerging market trends

Complimentary tickets are available to book via Eventbrite.

Rose Chappell, Marketing Director at Hunt’s Food Group said: “Hunt’s Food Show is the ideal event for catering professionals and retailers seeking to enhance their offerings. With a diverse array of exhibitors showcasing innovative food, drink and non-food products, attendees can explore the latest trends and flavours. Networking opportunities with industry experts provide invaluable insights, while interactive sampling offers hands-on experience. This vibrant environment fosters creativity, allowing caterers to inspire their menus and retailers to expand their product range effectively.”

As a trade-only exhibition, the event ensures a professional environment tailored to industry needs. Whether visitors are aiming to update their product selection, meet new suppliers or gain valuable market insight, the show delivers benefits for every trade professional.