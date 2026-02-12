Vegan Chocolat Introduces Affordable Professional Chocolate Chip Range for Food Businesses

Vegan Chocolat has unveiled two new professional-grade chocolate chip products aimed at helping food businesses achieve dependable results, consistent quality and stronger cost control without sacrificing taste or usability.

The latest launches – Dark Confectionery Chips and Rice-Based Cocoa Confectionery Chips – have been created with B2B customers in mind. The products are targeted at wholesalers, commercial kitchens, food manufacturers, bakeries and chocolatiers seeking practical, high-performance ingredients.

Each chip has been formulated as a direct one-to-one substitute for traditional chocolate in standard recipes used in baking, desserts and confectionery production. The focus is on maintaining reliable results while offering a competitive price advantage.

Both varieties provide consistent melting, setting and handling characteristics, making them suitable for a wide spectrum of commercial uses. Applications include baked goods such as cookies, brownies and muffins, as well as enrobing, coatings, moulded decorations and inclusions for ice cream, cereal bars and plated desserts. They are also suited to large-scale manufacturing and foodservice environments.

The Dark Confectionery Chips deliver a familiar, balanced cocoa flavour with an even finish, offering businesses the classic dark chocolate profile customers expect at a more accessible price point.

Meanwhile, the Rice-Based Cocoa Confectionery Chips present a dairy-free and soy-free option. Produced using rice-based ingredients, they are particularly well suited to allergen-conscious manufacturing and value-driven product ranges.

Both products are positioned for high-output producers, independent cafés, bakeries, caterers and brands developing seasonal or promotional lines, particularly those responding to rising raw material costs.

Trade-friendly bulk formats are available, with pricing structured around volume. Dark Confectionery Chips start from £12.41 per 1kg or £85.89 per 7.5kg. Rice-Based Cocoa Confectionery Chips are priced from £12.30 per 1kg or £84.78 per 7.5kg.

The new range is available to order now via veganchocolat.co.uk, with free fast delivery offered across mainland UK.