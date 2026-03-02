Non-alcoholic cider pioneer CHANCE takes headline role at Chester food festival

CHANCE CLEAN CIDER has announced its first large-scale festival sponsorship, becoming Headline Sponsor of the Cheshire & North Wales Food and Drink Festival.

The Easter Bank Holiday event, one of the region’s biggest food and drink gatherings, returns after being saved earlier this year following uncertainty over its future after 25 years.

Created by industry professional John Logue, formerly of Rekorderlig, CROSSIP and Lucky Saint, CHANCE produces a 0.5% ABV cider made entirely from British apples in Worcestershire. The partnership marks the brand’s entry into major public events as the alcohol-free market continues to expand.

The move represents both a commercial milestone and a sign of how non-alcoholic drinks are becoming part of mainstream festival culture.

John has a longstanding personal connection with the city, having first moved to Chester in 1999 as a student and remaining there ever since.

He said: “This is a landmark moment for CHANCE. It’s the first festival we’ve sponsored, and it reflects both the growth of the brand and the growing demand for premium non-alcoholic options at major events. Consumers want choice, quality and inclusivity, and festivals are evolving to reflect that.”

Backing independent producers was another key motivation, reflecting the festival’s reputation as a showcase for high-quality food and drink.

The event is now led by Steven Hesketh and Katie Isaacson, who secured its future earlier this year.

Steven said: “Having the UK’s first non-alcoholic cider brand as our Headline Sponsor reflects the direction the industry is moving in. The drinks landscape is changing rapidly, and we want this festival to reflect modern tastes while continuing to support independent producers.”

Taking place from 3 to 6 April, the festival will include chef demonstrations, artisan traders and family activities.

CHANCE will have a visible presence throughout, with products stocked across bars and a dedicated Beer & Cider area stand. John Logue will also contribute to on-stage discussions.

Headliners include Matty Edgell on Saturday and Brin Pirathapan on Friday, with further names to be announced. Other participants include Aiden Byrne, Neil Aitken, Lumberjaxe (Jaydon & Brendon), Paul Askew, Brian Mellor, Harry Elliott, Naomi Griffiths, James Ellams and Felix Shore.

Applications for traders and ticket sales are now open, with organisers encouraging early booking due to demand.

More information is available at www.cnwfoodanddrinkfestival.com