Survey Finds Overwhelming Majority of UK Businesses Now Make Energy Efficiency a Core Factor in Equipment Procurement

Financial incentives introduced in recent months are also contributing to the momentum behind the shift towards more efficient equipment. From January 2026, unincorporated businesses and landlords became eligible for a new 40% first-year capital allowance on qualifying energy-efficient catering equipment, while incorporated firms continue to benefit from permanent full expensing that allows 100% write-offs in the first year. Together, these measures can reduce the effective cost of upgrading to more efficient equipment by as much as 25%.