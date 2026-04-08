A Great British Institution Turns Ten: National Fish & Chip Day Kicks Off Its Second Decade

Friday 5th June 2026 will see the whole of the UK unite once more in appreciation of one of its most beloved culinary traditions, as National Fish & Chip Day makes its return for what is a milestone year, marking the start of its second decade.

Taking place every year without fail, the day exists to honour the legendary status of fish and chips in British culture. What began as a modest initiative has since grown into the largest food awareness day in the UK. In 2025 alone, more than 442 million people encountered coverage of the day across print, broadcast, and digital media, a powerful reflection of just how deeply ingrained this dish remains in the national consciousness.

Even as businesses across the fish and chip industry continue to face the very real pressures of rising costs throughout the supply chain and a challenging labour market, operators up and down the country are demonstrating considerable resilience, revising their menus, introducing a broader selection of responsibly sourced fish varieties, and finding creative ways to ensure the dish remains within reach for families and communities across the UK.

The day is also an opportunity to acknowledge and give thanks to all those whose hard work makes fish and chips possible, from the fishermen and women who head out to sea in all conditions, and the farmers who grow the potatoes and peas that complete the dish, to the fish and chip shops, restaurants, and home cooks who bring all of these elements together and transform them into something genuinely special.

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA (founders of the day), said:

“National Fish & Chip Day is a celebration not only of a much-loved British tradition, but also of the innovation helping to secure its future. As we look ahead to the big day in 2026, we’re encouraging shops and customers to explore a wider range of fish beyond cod and haddock; from hake to pollock and other responsibly sourced species. By embracing variety, we can support sustainability, reduce pressure on key stocks and ensure that fish and chips remain a staple of British life for generations to come.”

Up and down the country, fish and chip businesses will be joining in the festivities with specially crafted menus, competitions, and events open to their local communities, so the question is, where will you be choosing to celebrate this year?

For further information, visit www.nationalfishandchipday.org.uk.