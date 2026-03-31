BRAVO Food Awards Celebrate a Decade with Record Public Support for Brighton’s Independent Dining Scene

71,285 votes submitted. 190 venues acknowledged. 33 newcomers included.
The BRAVO Awards 2026 (Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online) have announced their latest results, marking a milestone tenth year for what has become the largest public-voted food awards across Brighton, Hove and Sussex — and arguably the most impactful to date.
Delivered by Restaurants Brighton, and supported by headline sponsor Recorra alongside a range of category partners, the awards continue to spotlight the region’s thriving independent hospitality sector. This year’s figures highlight strong public participation, with 71,285 votes cast and 190 venues recognised, including 33 making their debut appearance, demonstrating widening interest both locally and beyond Sussex.
Against the backdrop of ongoing challenges within the hospitality industry, the 2026 BRAVOs underline the determination, adaptability and value of the local food and drink community, reinforcing its vital role within the region.
- terre à terre takes the top spot for Best Brighton and Hove Restaurant for the second time in three years
- Embers wins Best Sunday Roast for the second year running, reflecting the rise of fire-led cooking
- Jo & Co secures a double win for Best Brunch and Most Family Friendly
- Starfish & Coffee continues its remarkable run, winning Best Café again and maintaining a perfect BRAVO record
- Bayon Bakery makes a major impact as a rising star in Sweets & Treats
- The Earth & Stars highlights the strength of plant-based dining with its Plant Champions win
- Fatto a Mano reinforces its reputation with another Best Value win
- The Signalman wins Best Brighton and Hove Pub for the first time, a major community accolade
- Sussex venues continue to rise, with winners from across the county showcasing growing regional strength.
- MOGUMOGU storms to number one in International Cuisine as a standout new winner.
The Class of Every Year
- terre à terre — a true BRAVO dynasty across multiple categories
- Burnt Orange — a consistent top performer since winning Best Restaurant in 2023
- Fatto a Mano — a long-time favourite in value and family categories
- La Choza — consistently recognised across multiple categories
- Casazul — quietly one of the most consistent performers
- Starfish & Coffee — a loyal favourite with continued recognition
- Oeuf Café — a standout brunch destination with a devoted following
- Moksha — a long-established favourite known for its strong community support
- Crabshack, Worthing — a consistent performer highlighting Worthing’s growing food scene
- Flour Pot Bakery — a well-loved Brighton bakery brand with strong ongoing support
Hospitality voices: what winning a BRAVO means
“Hospitality in all its forms is the thread that binds people and communities , and we’re fortunate to help weave those connections every day. To be recognised among such exceptional contemporaries, and as a fully vegan and vegetarian restaurant, is an honour that carries real meaning for us. An award chosen by the public is especially meaningful; it reminds us why we open the doors every day. Thank you.”
“Winning a BRAVO is a huge honour! Sussex is full of incredible restaurants, so this recognition celebrates our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion…”
“We don’t do this for awards — but when the work gets recognised, we celebrate the people who make it happen… FEED BELLIES NOT BINS — that’s not just a motto. It’s a movement.”
“It always feels fantastic to win a BRAVO and this year it’s double fantastic — we can’t stop smiling.”
“Winning a BRAVO means the world… a home from home for everyone… we’re so grateful that this has resonated with people.”
“Quality and affordability have always been at the heart of what we do, so it means the world that our customers feel the same.”
“We’re incredibly proud to see over 71,000 votes cast again, nearly matching last year’s record. It shows just how valued Brighton’s independent, creative food scene is. Despite ongoing challenges, hospitality is resilient and dynamic. The BRAVOs are growing across Sussex too, with Worthing rising and plant-based venues continuing to thrive.”
- terre à terre – Best Brighton and Hove Restaurant
- Andalucia – Best Sussex Restaurant
- Jo & Co – Best Brunch and Most Family Friendly
- Starfish & Coffee – Best Brighton and Hove Café
- The Signalman – Best Brighton and Hove Pub
- The Eight Bells, Jevington – Best Sussex Pub
- Embers – Best Sunday Roast
- Kindling – Best Lunch
- MOGUMOGU – Best International Cuisine
- Fatto a Mano – Best Value
- The Grand Brighton – Best Cocktails
- Poco, Alfriston – Best Wine List
- Bayon Bakery – Best Sweets & Treats
- The Earth & Stars – Plant Champions
- The Real Junk Food Project – Sustainability Champions
- Moksha – Best Team
- Oowee Vegan – Best Takeaway