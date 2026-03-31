BRAVO Food Awards Celebrate a Decade with Record Public Support for Brighton’s Independent Dining Scene

71,285 votes submitted. 190 venues acknowledged. 33 newcomers included.

The BRAVO Awards 2026 (Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online) have announced their latest results, marking a milestone tenth year for what has become the largest public-voted food awards across Brighton, Hove and Sussex — and arguably the most impactful to date.

Delivered by Restaurants Brighton, and supported by headline sponsor Recorra alongside a range of category partners, the awards continue to spotlight the region’s thriving independent hospitality sector. This year’s figures highlight strong public participation, with 71,285 votes cast and 190 venues recognised, including 33 making their debut appearance, demonstrating widening interest both locally and beyond Sussex.

Against the backdrop of ongoing challenges within the hospitality industry, the 2026 BRAVOs underline the determination, adaptability and value of the local food and drink community, reinforcing its vital role within the region.

Top 10 Highlights from the 2026 BRAVO Awards

terre à terre takes the top spot for Best Brighton and Hove Restaurant for the second time in three years

Embers wins Best Sunday Roast for the second year running, reflecting the rise of fire-led cooking

Jo & Co secures a double win for Best Brunch and Most Family Friendly

Starfish & Coffee continues its remarkable run, winning Best Café again and maintaining a perfect BRAVO record

Bayon Bakery makes a major impact as a rising star in Sweets & Treats

The Earth & Stars highlights the strength of plant-based dining with its Plant Champions win

Fatto a Mano reinforces its reputation with another Best Value win

The Signalman wins Best Brighton and Hove Pub for the first time, a major community accolade

Sussex venues continue to rise, with winners from across the county showcasing growing regional strength.

MOGUMOGU storms to number one in International Cuisine as a standout new winner.

A community-powered celebration of hospitality

More than just an awards programme, the BRAVOs have become a vital platform for independent restaurants, pubs, cafés and food businesses.

This year, the message was clear: the community showed up.

From neighbourhood cafés to destination restaurants, voters turned out in record numbers to support the places they love — proving that, even in challenging times, hospitality remains at the heart of Brighton and Sussex life.

Brighton, Hove… and a growing Sussex scene

While Brighton and Hove remain central, the 2026 BRAVOs highlight the growing strength of the wider Sussex food scene.

In particular, Worthing is emerging as a serious foodie destination, with a noticeable increase in quality, creativity, and recognition. Alongside strong performances from villages and rural pubs, this reflects a regional food culture that is expanding and evolving.



The Class of Every Year

Alongside new winners and rising stars, 2026 also highlights a powerful legacy story — venues that Brighton has voted for again and again.

Among the perennial BRAVO champions are:

terre à terre — a true BRAVO dynasty across multiple categories

Burnt Orange — a consistent top performer since winning Best Restaurant in 2023

Fatto a Mano — a long-time favourite in value and family categories

La Choza — consistently recognised across multiple categories

Casazul — quietly one of the most consistent performers

Starfish & Coffee — a loyal favourite with continued recognition

Oeuf Café — a standout brunch destination with a devoted following

Moksha — a long-established favourite known for its strong community support

Crabshack, Worthing — a consistent performer highlighting Worthing’s growing food scene

Flour Pot Bakery — a well-loved Brighton bakery brand with strong ongoing support

These venues represent something deeper than awards — long-term trust, consistency, and connection with their customers.



Hospitality voices: what winning a BRAVO means



Across the board, winners spoke about what the awards mean in a challenging climate for hospitality.

terre à terre, Best Brighton and Hove Restaurant winner 2026:

“Hospitality in all its forms is the thread that binds people and communities , and we’re fortunate to help weave those connections every day. To be recognised among such exceptional contemporaries, and as a fully vegan and vegetarian restaurant, is an honour that carries real meaning for us. An award chosen by the public is especially meaningful; it reminds us why we open the doors every day. Thank you.”

Andalucia, Best Sussex Restaurant 2026:

“Winning a BRAVO is a huge honour! Sussex is full of incredible restaurants, so this recognition celebrates our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion…”

The Real Junk Food Project, Sustainability Champions 2026:

“We don’t do this for awards — but when the work gets recognised, we celebrate the people who make it happen… FEED BELLIES NOT BINS — that’s not just a motto. It’s a movement.”

Jo & Co, Best Brunch & Most Family Friendly 2026:

“It always feels fantastic to win a BRAVO and this year it’s double fantastic — we can’t stop smiling.”

The Signalman, Best Brighton and Hove Pub 2026:

“Winning a BRAVO means the world… a home from home for everyone… we’re so grateful that this has resonated with people.”

Fatto a Mano, Best Value 2026:

“Quality and affordability have always been at the heart of what we do, so it means the world that our customers feel the same.”

Nick Harvey founder of BRAVO awards 2026:

“We’re incredibly proud to see over 71,000 votes cast again, nearly matching last year’s record. It shows just how valued Brighton’s independent, creative food scene is. Despite ongoing challenges, hospitality is resilient and dynamic. The BRAVOs are growing across Sussex too, with Worthing rising and plant-based venues continuing to thrive.”

A platform for new voices and wider Sussex

With 33 new venues entering the awards for the first time, the 2026 BRAVOs continue to evolve.

From independent start-ups to established venues, the awards reflect a broader, more connected Sussex-wide food culture.

Why the BRAVOs matter more than ever

Now in their tenth year, the BRAVOs are not judged by critics or panels — they are decided entirely by the public. That makes them unique. In an industry facing rising costs, staffing challenges, and ongoing uncertainty, this kind of direct support from customers is more than recognition — it’s a lifeline.

The BRAVOs drive footfall, build visibility, and remind hospitality teams that their work matters.

Full list of BRAVO 2026 winners