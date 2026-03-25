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ByNews DeskNews Desk
March 25, 2026

Produce Network Launches Membership-Based, Technology-Led Supply Service For London Kitchens

Produce Network, a wholesale supplier based in London, has introduced a members-only, capacity-controlled supply model designed to challenge the inefficiencies that have traditionally characterised the city’s produce market.

Established by Muhamed Selmani, the company supplies high-quality fruit, vegetables, herbs and specialist ingredients sourced from Europe. Its service includes six-night-a-week deliveries within agreed windows, monthly fixed pricing, and pre-defined quality specifications set by chefs prior to ordering. All service standards are formalised within membership contracts, ensuring accountability and clarity.

At a time when issues such as delayed deliveries, lack of pricing transparency, unexpected product substitutions and limited customer communication are often tolerated within the sector, Produce Network is positioning itself as a more structured alternative. Its model centres on limiting client numbers, contractually guaranteeing service levels and using technology to ensure those commitments are consistently delivered.

“We built Produce Network because London’s best kitchens deserved a wholesale partner that would actually keep its promises — and put those promises in writing,” said Muhamed Selmani, Founder and Chief Executive. “The membership model is deliberate. We would rather serve a smaller number of kitchens exceptionally than a large number adequately.”

How the Membership Model Works
Produce Network operates a tiered membership structure serving single-site independent restaurants through to multi-site hospitality groups. All members receive produce delivered overnight within a contracted delivery window, with an 11pm cut-off for same-day order adjustments. Pricing is locked monthly with no hidden surcharges and delivery included as standard.

Chef-defined quality specifications and substitution preferences are established before the first order is placed. Members choose whether the company should auto-substitute equivalent items, call for approval, or apply credit only — eliminating the unannounced substitutions that represent one of the most persistent frustrations in kitchen procurement.
Purpose-Built Technology
Unlike most wholesale suppliers — many of whom still take orders by phone or handwritten note — Produce Network has built a proprietary operating system from the ground up. The platform manages the complete order-to-delivery cycle: client ordering portals, automated invoicing, real-time inventory tracking, purchase order generation, goods receipt, pick-and-pack workflows, dispatch verification, proof of delivery, and integrated payments.

Every order passes through a structured commit-point cycle with exception handling and non-conformance reporting built in at every stage. For member kitchens, this means a dedicated portal replacing the phone calls and WhatsApp messages most London kitchens still rely on for their most critical daily procurement.

“Every restaurant in London has a story about the 6am scramble — the missing delivery, the phone call that goes to voicemail, the substitution nobody agreed to,” Selmani continued. “We designed a system where those stories belong to the past.”
About Produce Network
Produce Network is a London-based members-only wholesale supplier of premium fruit, vegetables, herbs, and specialty ingredients serving restaurant, hotel, and catering members across Central and Greater London. Membership is capacity-controlled to protect service standards.

Visit producenetwork.co.uk

ByNews DeskNews Desk
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