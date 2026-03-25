Produce Network Launches Membership-Based, Technology-Led Supply Service For London Kitchens

Produce Network, a wholesale supplier based in London, has introduced a members-only, capacity-controlled supply model designed to challenge the inefficiencies that have traditionally characterised the city’s produce market.

Established by Muhamed Selmani, the company supplies high-quality fruit, vegetables, herbs and specialist ingredients sourced from Europe. Its service includes six-night-a-week deliveries within agreed windows, monthly fixed pricing, and pre-defined quality specifications set by chefs prior to ordering. All service standards are formalised within membership contracts, ensuring accountability and clarity.

At a time when issues such as delayed deliveries, lack of pricing transparency, unexpected product substitutions and limited customer communication are often tolerated within the sector, Produce Network is positioning itself as a more structured alternative. Its model centres on limiting client numbers, contractually guaranteeing service levels and using technology to ensure those commitments are consistently delivered.

“We built Produce Network because London’s best kitchens deserved a wholesale partner that would actually keep its promises — and put those promises in writing,” said Muhamed Selmani, Founder and Chief Executive. “The membership model is deliberate. We would rather serve a smaller number of kitchens exceptionally than a large number adequately.”