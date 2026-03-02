Symondsbury Kitchen unveils updated look after short winter closure

Visitors are once again being welcomed at Symondsbury Kitchen following a refurbishment that has given the café a refreshed appearance.
The work, completed during a short closure, focused on modernising the interior while preserving the relaxed and welcoming feel that regular guests associate with the venue.
“The aim has always been to create somewhere people feel comfortable spending time. Whether that’s stopping for coffee, sharing a meal with friends or simply taking a pause during the day. The refresh allows the space to evolve while keeping the warmth and character people know,” said a spokesperson for the café.
As part of the update, the décor now features colours inspired by the surrounding estate and its Fern Green branding, alongside new furniture and improved seating arrangements to create a more comfortable setting.