Symondsbury Kitchen unveils updated look after short winter closure

Visitors are once again being welcomed at Symondsbury Kitchen following a refurbishment that has given the café a refreshed appearance.

The work, completed during a short closure, focused on modernising the interior while preserving the relaxed and welcoming feel that regular guests associate with the venue.

“The aim has always been to create somewhere people feel comfortable spending time. Whether that’s stopping for coffee, sharing a meal with friends or simply taking a pause during the day. The refresh allows the space to evolve while keeping the warmth and character people know,” said a spokesperson for the café.

As part of the update, the décor now features colours inspired by the surrounding estate and its Fern Green branding, alongside new furniture and improved seating arrangements to create a more comfortable setting.

A new breakfast bar has been added to provide a flexible space for informal dining, coffee breaks and remote working.

The redesign aims to reflect the Estate’s connection to the surrounding landscape while encouraging guests to spend more time in the space.

Originally opened in 2013 after extensive renovation by Julia and Philip Colfox, Symondsbury Kitchen occupies a building located in the historic Symondsbury country estate.

The Colfox family restored the building, which had fallen into disrepair after farming operations ended, making it suitable for reuse as the café.

Symondsbury Kitchen quickly became a favourite for walkers, families, and local residents. Over a decade later, it remains a popular destination for all visitors to West Dorset.

Families remain a central part of the café’s offering, with books, games and drawing materials available for children, supporting its reputation as an accessible and relaxed environment for visitors of all ages.

The menu continues to follow a seasonal, farm-to-fork approach, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and value-focused dining.

The offering includes breakfasts, toasties, daily specials, salads, fish pie, homemade cakes, specialty coffee and a dedicated children’s menu.

Symondsbury Kitchen is now fully open to visitors, continuing its original vision of combining heritage, seasonal food, and a welcoming atmosphere within a historic rural setting.