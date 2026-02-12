BRAVOs Mark 10 Years with “Choose Local” as Brighton’s Largest Food Awards Open for 2026

The Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online (BRAVOs) have officially launched for 2026, celebrating a decade of championing the city’s vibrant food and drink scene. This landmark tenth year is centred around the theme “Choose Local”, with voting open from 11 February to 10 March 2026, giving the public the chance to support independent hospitality venues across Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

Delivered by Restaurants Brighton, the awards invite diners to cast their votes across 18 varied categories. Designed to strengthen the local economy, the BRAVOs encourage residents and visitors alike to back the independent restaurants, cafés and bars that shape the area’s distinctive hospitality culture. With the sector continuing to navigate economic pressures, this year’s campaign underscores the value of community-driven recognition for local teams.

Environmental responsibility remains integral to the 10th-anniversary programme. The University of Brighton continues its collaboration with the awards through its support of the Sustainable Champions category.

The partnership also promotes the Sustainability Toolkit initiative, which offers practical guidance to local businesses seeking to improve their environmental and social impact. Reflecting these principles, this year’s trophies are handcrafted by Sussex-based Designs Woodcraft, using recycled materials and traditional artisan craftsmanship.

For 2026, the awards welcome a new category, “Best Sweets and Treats”. The addition celebrates specialist skills in patisserie, artisan baking, signature desserts and gelato-making. The campaign’s visual branding for this milestone year has been designed by Brighton-based illustrator Kirsti Davidson, capturing the creative energy and independent spirit of the city.

Nick Harvey, founder of Restaurants Brighton, said: “Reaching our tenth year is a proud moment for the BRAVOs, and it’s a testament to the incredible quality and resilience of our city’s food and drink scene. Over the last decade, we’ve seen the BRAVOS evolve from a simple vote into a powerful way for people to show genuine, heartfelt support for the venues they love. Our launch last week at The Ironworks Studios was a fantastic reminder of the talent we have here. The message for 2026 is simple: Choose Local. This isn’t just about crowning winners; it’s about recognising the skill, passion, and hard work that defines our community. By voting and dining out, you’re actively championing the people who make Brighton and Sussex so unique.”

Voting is available online and will remain open for four weeks. More than 70,000 votes are anticipated before the deadline on 10 March, after which results will be verified and compiled. The winners of the 2026 BRAVO Awards will be revealed on 31 March 2026.

The awards are backed by a broad network of partners including Restaurants Brighton, University of Brighton, Woodhouse Butchery, Woodfire Camping, Alliance South East, Designs Woodcraft, Cheesehut, The Menu Partners, Goldstone Rum, Harriet’s of Hove, Preston Insurance, First Table, Visit Brighton, The List, Brighton Fringe, Prept, Sussex Suppliers and Restaurants Brighton Vouchers.