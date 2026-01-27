Easter food festival launches new era after 25 years with fresh leadership

One of the region’s best-loved food and drink events is set to return this Easter, reimagined with a new name and a revised format.

After more than two decades as Taste Cheshire (Chester) Food & Drink Festival, the event has been rebranded as the Cheshire and North Wales Food and Drink Festival, marking a significant evolution in its history.

The festival is now being led by Steven Hesketh, a local hotelier and co-owner of Devafest, together with Katie Isaacson of CoolBreeze Events. Both stepped forward when the future of the festival was uncertain and are determined to preserve its place in the regional events calendar.

The 2026 festival promises several exciting changes:

Expanded Entertainment: A full Fun Fair, a dedicated Kid’s Zone, and a live music stage will offer something for all ages.

New Dates: For the first time, the festival will run over Easter weekend, Good Friday (3rd April), Easter Saturday (4th April), and Easter Sunday (5th April).

Return of Camping: On-site camping will be available, creating a full weekend experience for visitors.

Improved Layout: A redesigned site plan will enhance footfall and trading areas, ensuring visitors and traders enjoy a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Steven and Katie bring extensive experience in delivering professional, community-focused events.

Commenting, Steven, who also runs the Chester Townhouse and Hotel Wrexham, said: “After 25 years, The Chester Food and Drink Festival was about to end. And the minute we heard that, it just felt wrong. Chester at Easter without the food and drink festival isn’t Chester. It’s one of those traditions that quietly becomes part of the city’s identity. You don’t realise how much it matters until someone tries to switch it off. So I’ve decided to step in, take it on, and we’re keeping the Chester Food and Drink weekend alive — with a few new twists.”

Katie added: “It’s a real privilege to pick up the baton of this iconic festival alongside Steven Hesketh FIH. Chester Food and Drink Festival has meant so much to this city for 25 years, and as we step into this new chapter as the Cheshire & North Wales Food & Drink Festival, we’re really looking forward to bringing our own personality to it, while keeping the heart of it exactly where it belongs: supporting local producers, celebrating brilliant hospitality, and delivering a weekend that still feels like a proper Easter tradition for everyone.”

Part of the outgoing management team will remain in a consultancy role throughout 2026 to ensure a smooth transition and preserve the festival’s long-standing reputation.

Taste Cheshire’s Tori Hayes said: “It has been an absolute privilege to be the caretakers of this event for the last 25 years. We are delighted to hand the reins to Steven and Katie. They are a fantastic, professional team we’ve worked with for years, and we know they will do an amazing job introducing much-needed changes while maintaining the heart of the festival.”

Trader opportunities are now open, with consumer ticket sales launching on 1st February. The new management team is prioritising applications from existing and local traders, reflecting a commitment to community and continuity. Due to high demand, interested parties are encouraged to act quickly to secure a pitch.