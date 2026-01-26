Plamil unveils bold new Easter eggs as ethical chocolate range evolves

Ethical chocolate specialist Plamil Foods has announced the launch of its 2025 Easter Egg collection, introducing a refreshed look and a series of innovative products that reflect changing consumer values. The range has been created to complement the company’s newly redesigned 40g chocolate bars, bringing visual consistency across the portfolio.

At the heart of the launch is a breakthrough product: a vegan Coffee Easter Egg made with real coffee. Unlike traditional coffee-flavoured chocolates, this Egg uses genuine coffee ingredients, a development Plamil believes makes it the first vegan Easter Egg of its kind worldwide.

The entire collection features eye-catching packaging inspired by Plamil’s updated brand identity. The new designs have been developed to communicate inclusivity and quality while delivering strong shelf appeal during the competitive Easter trading period.

Every Easter Egg is sold with a corresponding 40g bar in the same variety, offering consumers a matched flavour experience. All products in the collection are priced at £6.50.

The 2025 Easter Egg Collection includes:

Low Sugar Dark Chocolate Egg & Bar

This dark chocolate option offers a rich flavour profile with reduced sugar, balancing indulgence with mindful formulation. The contemporary packaging reinforces Plamil’s ethos of quality-led chocolate.

Hazelnot Egg & Bar

Delivering the taste associated with hazelnuts without the use of nuts, this product has been developed for inclusive enjoyment. The bright packaging underlines its broad appeal and allergen-conscious design.

Coffee Egg & Bar

The standout innovation of the range. Crafted with real coffee, this Egg provides an authentic coffee aroma and depth of flavour rarely found in confectionery. Believed to be the world’s first vegan Coffee Easter Egg made using real coffee, it reflects Plamil’s long-standing commitment to innovation. Its distinctive packaging echoes the bold character of the chocolate.

“We’re excited to introduce a range that reflects how Easter chocolate has evolved – not just in taste, but in values,” said Adrian Ling, Plamil Foods. “These products are designed to be enjoyed by as many people as possible, without compromise. The Coffee Egg, in particular, embodies our spirit of innovation and creativity.”

The full Easter Egg collection has already been shipped to wholesalers and will be available through Plamil’s website at www.plamilfoods.co.uk, alongside selected retail partners, ahead of the Easter season.