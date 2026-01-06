Nitya Foods launches Nitya Online to bring authentic Indian groceries directly to UK customers

Nitya Foods, a well-established and trusted name in Indian food products across Europe, has announced the launch of its new eCommerce platform, Nitya Online, marking a significant step in its digital expansion.

The new platform has been developed with a clear focus on serving the Indian diaspora across the UK, offering easier access to the authentic flavours and trusted products associated with the Nitya brand.

Nitya Online has been designed to deliver a smooth and intuitive shopping experience, enabling customers to browse, order, and receive products directly at their homes. The platform showcases a wide selection of popular staples including Rice, Lentils & Pulses, Traditional Snacks, and Cooking Oils, helping overseas communities reconnect with familiar tastes. The launch underlines Nitya Foods’ ongoing focus on innovation, accessibility, and cultural connection.

“We want our customers to feel the excitement of this launch,” said Narendra Reddy Gooda, CEO at Nitya Foods.

More than an online shop, Nitya Online acts as a strategic platform to strengthen and grow the brand’s presence across the UK. Building on its established footprint in Ireland and the Netherlands, the company is focused on expanding responsibly while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Across Europe, the brand currently reaches more than 25,000 families, with over one million individual products sold to date.

The platform offers an extensive range of ethnic groceries, including food, beverages, and household essentials tailored to South Asian and Indian cooking. All products are own-branded, competitively priced, and supported by multiple payment options to suit customer preferences.

Nitya Online also provides personalised one-to-one customer support, simple site navigation, and a secure checkout process to ensure a hassle-free shopping journey. Customers across the UK can benefit from fast and reliable delivery, as well as exclusive online promotions and loyalty rewards.

To mark the launch, Nitya Foods is offering special incentives for early customers. New users who register during the launch period will receive three Welcome Coupons worth £50 to redeem against purchases. Early customers will also be enrolled automatically into the Nitya Rewards Programme, earning points on every order along with added benefits for continued loyalty.