Bloom Juice Co. introduces the UK’s first GLP-1-friendly smoothie range for high-street cafés

Bloom Juice Co. has announced the launch of what it says is the UK’s first dedicated GLP-1-friendly smoothie range, expanding its made-to-order Juice, Matcha and Acai offering. The move reflects a growing shift in how high-street cafés respond to changing customer preferences around appetite management, fullness, and everyday nutrition.

The launch follows a significant increase in awareness and use of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro across the UK. Recent consumer data indicates that usage has nearly doubled, rising from around 2% of adults to approximately 4.4%, with an estimated 1.5 million people now accessing GLP-1 treatments either privately or through the NHS.

As discussion around these medications grows, eating and drinking habits are evolving. Many consumers are increasingly opting for smaller portions that still feel satisfying, prioritising options that deliver fullness without excessive sweetness, heaviness, or high calorie content. This shift is already influencing trends across the food and beverage sector.

“At Bloom Juice Co., we’ve always paid close attention to how people actually eat and drink day to day,” said Jordan Dodd, Regional Manager at Bloom Juice Co.

“GLP-1 medications are part of a much bigger conversation about appetite, balance and how food fits into modern life. Our new range is about meeting customers where they are — whether they’re using GLP-1s or simply looking for something that keeps them feeling satisfied for longer.”

Developed internally, the new GLP-1-friendly smoothie range focuses on texture, balance, and satiety rather than quick sweetness. The launch includes three smoothies, each designed around carefully selected ingredients that promote fullness and steady energy, with flavours spanning breakfast-style blends, green options, and treat-inspired choices.

The range features higher protein and fibre content to support appetite control, lower sugar profiles to align with GLP-1-friendly principles, and meal-supplement style blends intended to feel both indulgent and filling.

While created with GLP-1 users in mind, the smoothies are positioned as an inclusive option suitable for anyone seeking drinks that feel more satisfying and balanced.

“We didn’t want to create ‘diet’ smoothies,” added Jordan Dodd. “We wanted drinks that feel premium, enjoyable and worth the visit; the kind of thing you’d choose because it tastes great, and then notice you feel good afterwards too.”

Bloom Juice Co. believes it is the first UK café chain to introduce a clearly signposted GLP-1-friendly range within a mainstream high-street environment, reflecting the growing impact of appetite-focused conversations on everyday food choices.

The new smoothie range launches nationwide on 5 January 2026 across Bloom Juice Co. stores and forms part of the brand’s wider New Year Menu. It will be supported by in-store and digital menu highlights to help customers easily identify and explore the new options.