Line & Verse launches to turn wedding days into written keepsakes that last

Line & Verse, a newly launched storytelling service based in Shropshire, is introducing a different approach to remembering life’s most joyful occasions. Specialising in short biographies and personal narratives, the service transforms wedding days and other milestones into carefully written, designed and framed pieces intended to be displayed and cherished long after the event.

Wedding culture in the UK is undergoing a quiet shift. Couples are increasingly choosing intimate gatherings, unplugged ceremonies and documentary-style films that prioritise genuine presence over performance. Yet when celebrations come to an end, memories are still most often preserved visually, leaving much of the story untold.

The launch of Line & Verse is built around its campaign, Write It Down, an idea rooted in personal experience. Founder Sharon Hadley-Ford developed the concept while supporting a parent with dementia, an experience that highlighted how quickly stories fade when they are not captured. This realisation shaped both the service and its wider mission to encourage people to record meaningful moments before they are lost.

In response to the growing impact of dementia, which became the UK’s leading cause of death in 2024, Line & Verse has committed to giving back. Through Work for Good, 10% of every sale will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK, ensuring that each commission supports vital research while preserving personal history.

For Sharon, storytelling is a natural extension of what couples already seek from their weddings.

“We already know people want authenticity. We know they want to treasure these moments. However, writing is the missing piece. My message is simple: Write It Down. And if the words feel difficult to find, Line & Verse exists to write them for you.” said Sharon.

Line & Verse does not aim to replace traditional wedding photography or film. Instead, it offers a written counterpart that captures voices, relationships, small interactions and emotional details that images alone cannot fully convey.

Beyond wedding-day narratives, the service also creates proposal stories, vows and speeches, helping couples articulate love and commitment while documenting family stories. By bringing biography-writing methods into the world of weddings, Line & Verse positions personal storytelling as an essential part of how memories are preserved.