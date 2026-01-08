FRP Showcases Next-Generation Mini Bikes and Retro ATV Concept at AIMExpo 2026

Outdoor-focused powersports brand FRP is presenting three new prototype models at AIMExpo 2026, scheduled for 7–9 January 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The showcase includes the GMB220 mini bike, the M3 electric mini bike and a vintage-styled 40cc ATV, all aligned with the company’s “Keep Going Further” approach to accessible riding.

Designed as an evolution of FRP’s popular GMB100, the GMB220 features a larger 212cc engine intended to support longer journeys and more challenging landscapes. With front and rear hydraulic braking and upgraded front suspension, the bike delivers greater confidence and control on rough terrain, positioning it as a natural upgrade for riders outgrowing the GMB100’s 99cc engine.

“The GMB100 has exceeded our expectations and become a social media sensation,” said Wei Huang, founder and CEO of FRP. “The GMB220 is designed for riders ready to take the next step, with longer ride time and capability for tougher terrain. FRP builds products that grow with riders, rather than being outgrown.”

FRP is also introducing the M3, an electric mini bike prototype developed for riders aged 14 and over. Its 48-volt, 21-amp-hour power system is tuned for smooth and predictable delivery, while features such as hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lighting, app-connected digital display and onboard storage enhance usability.

“The M3 reflects our commitment to making outdoor riding approachable,” Huang said. “It removes common barriers like noise, maintenance and steep learning curves so riders can focus on enjoying the ride.”

Rounding out the display is a 40cc ATV prototype that draws inspiration from the bold styling of late-1980s sport ATVs. Squared bodywork and visible frame components nod to the past, while updated materials and simplified construction aim to suit modern riders.

“Rather than recreating 1987, we are updating the best design elements from that era for modern riders,” Huang said.

FRP’s participation at AIMExpo reflects the brand’s expanding community, which now includes more than 500 active riders, over 50,000 social media followers and upwards of 60,000 families using FRP bikes. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1835 to view the prototypes and engage with the FRP team.