Safer Round-Ended Kitchen Knives Unveiled to Tackle Knife Crime

A UK safety knife brand is set to introduce a new range of premium round-tipped kitchen knives at Spring Fair 2026, aiming to reduce deaths and injuries linked to knife attacks.

Be Blunt’s core offering is a four-piece set of high-quality kitchen knives featuring rounded tips, designed for safer everyday use. The knives are available with refined black Pakawood handles or classic rosewood finishes.

The launch comes amid growing public and political attention on safer blade design. Momentum has increased following the Let’s Be Blunt campaign, founded in 2025 by Southport attack survivor Leanne Lucas, which encourages households, parents and communities to replace pointed kitchen knives with blunt or rounded alternatives as a practical way to help reduce knife crime.

At its core, the campaign promotes small, everyday changes that can prevent impulsive harm, drawing comparisons with public health shifts such as compulsory seatbelts and smoke-free indoor spaces.

Unlike traditional kitchen knives, Be Blunt’s design removes the sharp point entirely while maintaining full performance for common tasks including chopping, slicing and dicing.

By eliminating the pointed tip, the knives are designed to significantly reduce the risk of impulsive misuse and lower the severity of accidental injuries, including common hand injuries caused by cutting avocados.

Each knife also features full tang construction, with the German steel blade running through the entire handle. This engineering approach enhances strength, balance and durability, reducing the likelihood of structural failure even with frequent or heavy use.

Beyond product design, Be Blunt has committed to social impact. For every safety knife set sold, the company donates to knife crime charities and community interest organisations.

Public demand for preventative action has intensified following a series of high-profile knife-related incidents across London and other parts of the UK. In 2025, actor and activist Idris Elba publicly supported the idea of using dulled or round-tipped knives as a way to help curb knife violence, a proposal that now appears to be gaining traction.

Official figures indicate that in the year ending June 2025, police recorded approximately 51,527 knife-enabled offences across England and Wales, with sharp instruments remaining a significant factor in assaults and unlawful deaths.

Hospital data shows that around 3,494 admissions for assault by sharp objects were recorded in 2024/25, with many more people requiring treatment each year, highlighting the ongoing need for preventative solutions.

Be Blunt spokesperson Dominic Vanderstay said: “Our safety knives are safer alternatives to the pointed-tipped knives that most people use in their kitchens, but they’re just as effective.

“Too many lives are ended because a kitchen knife was an easily available weapon at a moment of crisis. I was determined to come up with a solution that doesn’t compromise food prep performance.

“We collaborated with professional chefs, testing a vast array of blade types and handle designs. Our goal was to create a high-performance safety knife that fundamentally addresses the safety risks posed by a traditional blade. Judging by the feedback we’ve received, I believe we’ve achieved that goal.”

The safety knife sets are available to purchase now via beblunt.co.uk, priced at £59.99 for the black Pakawood version and £69.99 for the rosewood set.

Be Blunt is encouraging households to engage with the wider conversation around knife safety, highlighting how simple choices in the kitchen could contribute to saving lives.