Hancocks Jewellers Offers Style Guidance for Celebrating the Year of the Horse

Hancocks Jewellers Manchester, the respected name in fine and luxury jewellery, has unveiled its latest style recommendations ahead of Chinese New Year.

The Year of the Fire Horse begins on 17 February 2026, presenting an opportunity for jewellery enthusiasts to mark the occasion with a meaningful and symbolic piece.

The previous Fire Horse year was 2014. Those born from mid-February onwards in 1978, 1990 or 2022 also fall under the Horse sign, making this an especially significant year for them.

Roy Lunt, Managing Director of Hancocks Jewellers said: “If you are a Horse, this is your year, and we think you are allowed to lean into it. Horses are known for being energetic, independent, and always ready for what’s next. What that means for jewellery is it needs to be easy, wearable, and a little lucky.

“At Hancocks, we are recommending yellow diamonds as the perfect way to stand out of a crowd and lead the way this year.”

With Chinese New Year aligning this year with an annular solar eclipse, Hancocks has also provided guidance on styling zodiac-inspired jewellery in a refined and contemporary way.

Roy Lunt added: “Our advice is to pick one hero piece, then keep the rest simple. Anything zodiac is generally a stand-out piece so one gemstone shade is often enough. Be mindful to choose a metal that suits your wardrobe, not just the trend.”

For further details about Hancocks Jewellers and its collections, visit www.hancocksjewellers.co.uk.