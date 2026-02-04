Transformational Bali Retreat Invites Women into a Deeper Season of Growth

A powerful retreat experience will take place in Bali this May, designed for women who are successful, self-aware and ready to move beyond surface-level personal development. At The Edge is a five-night, six-day immersive journey created for those who feel called to slow down, go inward and step into a more authentic way of being.

Led by transformational guides Britta Grubin and Neelam Taylor, the retreat is hosted in a private luxury villa nestled among the rice fields of Ubud. The experience centres on creating the space to recognise deeply held patterns, release what no longer serves, and consciously transition into a new chapter of life.

Britta Grubin is an internationally recognised spiritual mentor and certified psychic medium, known for blending grounded insight with expansive inner exploration. Her work supports women in accessing intuitive clarity and aligning with a more soul-led direction.

Neelam Taylor brings more than 25 years of experience as a holistic psychotherapist and breathwork practitioner. As founder of the Awakening Breathwork Academy, her work focuses on trauma-informed healing, nervous system regulation and embodied personal transformation.

What makes this retreat different?

This isn’t about inspirational quotes or staged yoga photos. It’s about real nervous system regulation, subconscious integration, trauma-informed breathwork journeys, psychic development and embodied feminine return. You’ll feel held, not pushed. You’ll grow, not just reflect.

Participants will experience:

Trauma-informed therapeutic work grounded in nervous system science

Conscious connected breathwork for deep release

Somatic integration and intuitive activation

Sacred circle gatherings that create safety and trust

Intuitive and Psychic development

Soul aligned energetics

Luxurious accommodation, chef-prepared meals, Balinese healing rituals, massages and sound baths

Pre- and post-retreat community support to anchor your transformation

There’s room for just 10 women, because depth can’t be rushed and transformation deserves space.

Tickets and Info

At The Edge takes place May 24–29, 2026 in Ubud, Bali. Early booking is encouraged as spaces are very limited. Prices start at $3500 for double occupancy and $3800 for single.