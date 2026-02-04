Transformational Bali Retreat Invites Women into a Deeper Season of Growth

A powerful retreat experience will take place in Bali this May, designed for women who are successful, self-aware and ready to move beyond surface-level personal development. At The Edge is a five-night, six-day immersive journey created for those who feel called to slow down, go inward and step into a more authentic way of being.
Led by transformational guides Britta Grubin and Neelam Taylor, the retreat is hosted in a private luxury villa nestled among the rice fields of Ubud. The experience centres on creating the space to recognise deeply held patterns, release what no longer serves, and consciously transition into a new chapter of life.
Britta Grubin is an internationally recognised spiritual mentor and certified psychic medium, known for blending grounded insight with expansive inner exploration. Her work supports women in accessing intuitive clarity and aligning with a more soul-led direction.
Neelam Taylor brings more than 25 years of experience as a holistic psychotherapist and breathwork practitioner. As founder of the Awakening Breathwork Academy, her work focuses on trauma-informed healing, nervous system regulation and embodied personal transformation.
- Trauma-informed therapeutic work grounded in nervous system science
- Conscious connected breathwork for deep release
- Somatic integration and intuitive activation
- Sacred circle gatherings that create safety and trust
- Intuitive and Psychic development
- Soul aligned energetics
- Luxurious accommodation, chef-prepared meals, Balinese healing rituals, massages and sound baths
- Pre- and post-retreat community support to anchor your transformation