UK Holidaymakers Invited To Discover CROSSROADS Maldives’ Exclusive January 2026 Winter Escape Deals

CROSSROADS Maldives, the country’s first fully integrated multi-island resort destination, is encouraging UK travellers to welcome 2026 in style with attractive January Peak offers across its two family-focused resorts — Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Designed for the peak winter season, this limited-period promotion blends premium perks with outstanding value, underlining CROSSROADS’ reputation as one of the most flexible and accessible resort destinations in the Maldives for couples and families.

Travellers booking within the offer window will benefit from a thoughtfully curated package, including potential room upgrades subject to availability, $150 in resort credit per stay, complimentary return speedboat transfers, and a meal plan upgrade for stays valid until 30 April 2027. Families will also appreciate that one child under 11 can stay free when sharing with parents, with kids’ dining included, although a Green Tax of $12 per child applies.

The promotion is available across both resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives, giving guests the freedom to select between two distinct atmospheres while enjoying effortless access to The Marina @ CROSSROADS, the destination’s lively centre for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Situated just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, CROSSROADS Maldives removes the need for internal flights or seaplane transfers, offering a smooth and convenient arrival for UK travellers during the busy winter season.

This level of accessibility, paired with a wide selection of accommodation, restaurants and activities, makes CROSSROADS an appealing choice for families, multi-generational holidays and those visiting the Maldives for the first time.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton delivers a stylish yet relaxed island retreat, perfect for couples and families looking for effortless luxury and beachfront living.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives injects the brand’s iconic energy into the Indian Ocean, with music-themed experiences, dynamic social spaces and activities that particularly appeal to teenagers and young adults.

Together, both resorts create a well-rounded holiday experience that combines tranquillity, entertainment and connection within one seamless destination.

With UK travellers already planning winter sun breaks and early 2026 getaways, CROSSROADS Maldives’ January Peak offer provides a unique opportunity to enjoy added benefits, easy travel and outstanding flexibility — all without sacrificing quality.