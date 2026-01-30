Celtic Routes expands Ireland programme with new Heritage tour for 2026

Celtic Routes, the UK’s luxury Land Rover self-drive tour specialist, has unveiled a major expansion of its Ireland portfolio for 2026. The update includes the launch of a brand new Heritage Ireland itinerary alongside refreshed versions of four existing tours, marking the company’s largest ever investment in the destination.

The new eight-day Heritage Ireland tour introduces a different perspective on Irish travel, moving away from Celtic Routes’ established Wild Atlantic Way journeys. Instead, the itinerary explores the south and east of Ireland, offering what the company describes as a “deep dive drive from the dawn of time to 19th century emigration.”

Beginning and ending in Dublin, the route focuses on Ireland’s cultural and historical landscape. Travellers will visit Neolithic burial sites, medieval castles and the distinctive Copper Coast, as well as key emigration landmarks such as Cobh, the Titanic’s final port of call, and the Dunbrody Famine Ship in Wexford. The itinerary also includes Glendalough’s 6th-century monastic settlement, Kilkenny’s medieval mile, Cork’s 400-year-old English Market and the renowned harbour town of Kinsale.

James Markwell, Head of Marketing at Celtic Routes, said: “Ireland has always been one of our most popular destinations, and this refresh represents our biggest investment in the programme to date. Heritage Ireland fills a gap we’ve identified for travellers who want to understand what makes the country tick rather than simply admire its coastline. The itinerary explores Ireland’s lesser-known corners while telling the story of a nation shaped by religion, invasion and famine.”

All tours include premium vehicle hire from Celtic Routes’ fleet of Land Rover Defenders, Discoverys, Range Rover Evoques and Minis, handpicked high quality accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis, a personalised mobile app with day-by-day navigation and recommendations, and 24/7 support throughout the trip. Tours operate from March to October 2026.