Secret Garden Glamping Expands Overseas Following Dragons’ Den Success

The Secret Garden Glamping has confirmed its first international expansion, with a new site opening in Ireland in February 2026.

The business initially attracted nationwide attention after founder Derry Green appeared on Dragons’ Den in early 2024. During the programme, Green introduced a glamping venture already operating at full capacity, supported by a reported two-year waiting list.

All five Dragons expressed interest in investing, with Green ultimately securing £100,000 from Deborah Meaden.

Since the episode aired, the company has grown its presence across the UK, establishing locations in Lancashire, Cornwall and Devon. It now operates 22 accommodation units across five sites.

The launch in Ireland marks the company’s first step beyond the UK market. The site opened with three units, with plans for further expansion already in place.

Green said: “The Den was a turning point for us. It wasn’t just about the investment, it helped bring wider attention to what we had built. Expanding into Ireland is the next step for the business.”

According to the company, each unit at the new location has been designed to provide private outdoor areas alongside fully self-contained accommodation. Amenities include hot tubs, outdoor viewing screens and fully equipped interiors.

Following its television appearance, the business has received industry recognition, including being named “UK Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year” at the Visit England Awards. Derry Green was also included in The Times’ Top 50 Entrepreneurs list. The team behind the operation includes site manager Andy Reade, who recently received the “Unsung Hero” award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

“The Den was a turning point for us,” says Derry Green, Founder of The Secret Garden Glamping. “It wasn’t just about the investment; it was about showing that a simple idea built with passion could become a leading international brand. Taking that vision to Ireland is the start of a whole new frontier.”