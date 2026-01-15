Hancocks Jewellers unveils ‘New Maximalism’ as defining jewellery trend for 2026

Hancocks Jewellers, the renowned independent luxury specialist, has published its annual trend forecast, revealing a growing movement towards what it calls “The New Maximalism”. The trend celebrates mixed metals, bold proportions and jewellery pieces that carry deep personal meaning.

The brand’s latest report suggests the era of pared-back minimalism is drawing to a close. Instead, consumers are embracing carefully curated clashes of style, reflecting a broader global appetite for self-expression, heritage and individuality.

The forecast features expert insight from Roy Lunt, Owner at Hancocks Jewellers, who outlines four key predictions shaping the year ahead.

The End of the ‘Gold vs. White Gold / Platinum’ Debate

“For decades, jewellery enthusiasts have sat firmly in either the cool-toned platinum or warm-toned gold camp. 2026 officially breaks these boundaries. The “Mixed Metal” trend sees consumers intentionally stacking contrasting materials, creating a high-contrast, contemporary look that feels both rebellious and sophisticated.”

Sculptural Statements through Defying Minimalism

“The “Clean Girl” aesthetic of 2025 has evolved into something more substantial. Proportions are expanding, with weighted necklaces, chunky architectural rings, and oversized earrings taking centre stage. These pieces are designed to be the focal point of an outfit rather than a subtle accent.”

Identity Through Gemstone Symbolism

“Jewellery is moving beyond mere decoration and into the realm of the “emotional heirloom.” There is a resurgent interest in birthstones and gemstones with historical meaning, as buyers seek pieces that act as markers of their personal journey and identity.”

Reimagined Pearls

“The classic pearl is undergoing a structural renovation. Moving away from traditional, delicate strands, 2026 sees the rise of “Baroque” and oversized pearls integrated into bold, avant-garde designs that feel more like modern art than vintage accessories.

“We are seeing a profound shift in how people view their jewellery collections. It’s no longer about following a strict set of rules, but about storytelling. Our clients are increasingly drawn to ‘The New Maximalism’ blending metals and choosing bold, symbolic pieces that reflect their specific personality. 2026 is truly the year where the jewellery wears the person, empowering them to stand out rather than blend in.”