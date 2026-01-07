Digital Aesthetics named finalist for Best Service & Solution Provider at Aesthetics Awards 2026

Digital Aesthetics, a London-based digital marketing agency working exclusively within medical aesthetics and private healthcare, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Service & Solution Provider category at the Aesthetics Awards 2026.

The shortlist recognises the agency’s track record of delivering measurable commercial growth, strategic clarity and deep sector knowledge across the UK aesthetics industry.

The Best Service & Solution Provider award highlights organisations that can demonstrate meaningful improvements in clinic performance while upholding high standards of service delivery, accountability and industry expertise.

Established in 2007, Digital Aesthetics has developed a reputation for combining data-led digital marketing with a detailed understanding of how aesthetic clinics operate day to day. Its services span SEO, paid media, website design, social media strategy, CRM integration, email marketing and brand reputation management, alongside strategic consultancy designed specifically for regulated healthcare settings.

Rather than operating as a traditional external agency, Digital Aesthetics works as a long-term growth partner for its clients. Its remit extends beyond marketing activity into areas such as patient journey optimisation, conversion strategy, pricing structure and internal lead management, ensuring that digital performance leads to tangible patient bookings and sustainable revenue.

The shortlisted entry included a recent case study showcasing a layered strategy across search, advertising, website experience and social platforms. The approach delivered clear gains in visibility, engagement and conversion efficiency for a UK aesthetics provider. While the clinic was not named publicly, the submission demonstrated how marketing performance was directly linked to clinical growth.

Innovation continues to underpin the agency’s work. Digital Aesthetics has built proprietary CRM and analytics tools, introduced UX-focused website frameworks for clinics and contributed to wider industry shifts towards clearer, more consumer-friendly language in aesthetic marketing. Many client relationships now span more than ten years, reflecting a long-term focus on results rather than short-term metrics.

Commenting on the nomination, Kostas Alekoglu, Founder and CEO of Digital Aesthetics, said:

“This shortlist reflects the seriousness with which we approach our work and the partnerships we build with clinics. It is recognition not only of marketing execution, but of a philosophy centred on accountability, performance and long-term growth. We see this as a shared achievement with the clinics who trust us to support their businesses.”

Public voting for the Aesthetics Awards 2026 is now underway, with winners to be announced at a live ceremony in London later this year. The nomination places Digital Aesthetics among a select group of providers shaping standards and best practice within the UK medical aesthetics sector.

Vote here: https://aestheticsawards.com/live/en/page/finalists-2026

About Digital Aesthetics

Digital Aesthetics is a specialist digital marketing and growth consultancy serving the UK medical aesthetics, cosmetic, and private healthcare sectors. Founded in 2007, the agency delivers integrated marketing strategies supported by deep sector knowledge, advanced analytics, and operational consultancy. Its mission is to turn digital activity into measurable clinical growth, helping clinics build trusted, sustainable brands in an increasingly competitive market.