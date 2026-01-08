New SquarePlan Platform Aims to Help Brits Stuck at the ‘Idea Stage’ Start Their Own Businesses

A new UK-based business planning platform has launched to support people who have always wanted to run their own business but feel unsure how to turn an idea into a workable plan.

As January prompts reflection on careers and life goals, SquarePlan has been introduced to help aspiring entrepreneurs overcome uncertainty and take their first concrete steps toward starting a business.

SquarePlan positions itself as the UK’s first business planning software created specifically for British founders. It is designed to address a familiar problem: many people have the ambition and the idea, but not the financial understanding needed to build a professional business plan or approach lenders and investors with confidence.

The start of the year is often associated with change, with studies indicating that one in three UK workers expect to change jobs by 2026. For a significant number, that desire is tied to self-employment, yet uncertainty about where to begin continues to hold them back.

“After years of working with UK startups as a Chartered Accountant, I kept seeing the same pattern,” said Clive Unitt FCA, founder of SquarePlan. “People have brilliant business ideas but don’t have large budgets for bespoke business plans and really struggle to know where to begin. They don’t realise that a business plan isn’t just their idea written down – its backbone is solid financial data that inspires confidence, both in yourself and in lenders or investors.”

The platform has been designed to support users who feel paralysed by the planning process. SquarePlan replaces generic templates with a guided, question-based system that walks users through each stage, from defining the idea to building detailed financial forecasts.

With a strong focus on the UK market, SquarePlan incorporates UK tax rules, including VAT, Corporation Tax and National Insurance. This ensures plans are accurate and relevant, removing the need to adjust tools built for overseas markets.

“We built this for the person who’s been saying ‘one day I’ll start that business’ for years,” added Clive Unitt. “The January blues are the perfect time to stop dreaming and start planning. Our software guides you through the process step by step, ensuring you don’t miss the critical financial elements that give your idea a real foundation.”

Priced at £39.99 per month with no fixed contract, SquarePlan offers an affordable alternative to traditional business plan services. By avoiding high upfront consultancy costs, the platform opens the door for more people to take business planning seriously.

With a growing number of UK workers planning to leave employment this January and many more considering entrepreneurship in 2026, SquarePlan aims to turn seasonal uncertainty into a practical starting point for new ventures.