MattressNextDay Posts Strong Profit Growth as Ecommerce Strategy Delivers

MattressNextDay has reported a significant uplift in both revenue and profitability, as the online-focused mattress and bed retailer outlines ambitious plans for continued growth into 2026.

According to its latest financial statements, turnover climbed by 48% year-on-year to £36.8m for the 12 months ending 31 March 2025, comfortably surpassing expectations set earlier in the year.

Net profit increased by 20% to £2.6m over the same period, while net assets rose to £8.87m, up from £6.81m recorded the previous year.

The business also improved its financial position by reducing liabilities, repaying £900,000 of outstanding debt during the year.

Cash reserves strengthened further, with closing cash reaching £4.9m compared with £4.55m in 2024.

In a trading update, the company said its outlook for the year ending 31 March 2026 was “very encouraging”, citing ongoing investment in its ecommerce infrastructure and a healthy order pipeline.

Martin Seeley, CEO of MattressNextDay, said: “We move into 2026 in a very positive position. Continued improvements to our ecommerce website and operational capabilities give us confidence as we pursue our growth plans for the next 12 months.”

The strong performance follows the retailer’s fourth consecutive record-breaking Black Friday event, during which sales rose by 19% year-on-year. MattressNextDay was also awarded the National Bed Federation’s Online Bed Retailer of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects further profitable expansion throughout 2026 as it continues to prioritise digital optimisation and customer experience.

Established in 2004 as a family-run venture, MattressNextDay has transformed into a technology-driven and customer-focused retailer. The business now offers next-day delivery nationwide, a catalogue of more than 200 mattress and bed options, and a resilient direct-to-consumer model.

A key driver behind its recent growth has been sustained investment in technology, with artificial intelligence playing an increasingly central role in operations and performance.

In June 2025, MattressNextDay reinforced its market position with the launch of a Brand Ambassador programme, bringing together ten selected professionals from leading sleep brands including TEMPUR®, Sleepeezee, Hypnos, Sealy, Silentnight, and Sleepsoul.

The ambassador group includes Amy Curtis from Sleepeezee, Emma Sharp of TEMPUR®, Robert Evans from Sealy, Sarah Mitchell of Hypnos, David Harris from Silentnight, alongside Stuart Hibbert and Michael Prime from Sleepsoul.

Founded by Martin Seeley and his father in 2004, the company began as a small family business before disrupting the UK market with its next-day mattress delivery model.

Now a major player in online sleep retail, MattressNextDay operates its own delivery fleet and warehousing network, offering a broad product range from its headquarters in Kent, supported by an agile team and a technology-led growth strategy.