National Business Conduct Authority Confirms Regional Advisory Appointments

The National Business Conduct Authority has assigned territorial advisory roles to professional service firms throughout the UK. These appointed advisors will assist local businesses with National Standards Register registrations ahead of the upcoming mandatory rollout.

Each allocation identifies specific regional firms responsible for providing compliance guidance and registration support. The chosen advisors are predominantly established accountants, health and safety consultants, and business advisory practices, selected based on professional credentials and regional business activity levels.

“The advisory network ensures businesses have access to local expertise when registration becomes mandatory,” an Authority spokesperson confirmed. “We cannot rely on a centralised system alone; regional advisors play a vital role in supporting businesses through documentation requirements and standards verification.”

Final arrangements for the allocated positions are currently underway, with territorial rights being secured throughout the current quarter. The framework applies strict regional caps to maintain manageable service demand and uphold consistent regulatory standards.

Following the National Rollout in 2027, registration with the National Standards Register will become compulsory. Businesses operating from commercial premises, customer-facing organisations, and professional service providers will all require active registration. The advisory network will offer essential local support to help organisations meet these requirements.

More details can be found at www.nbca.org.uk