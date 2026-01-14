Averis Wealth Opens Qatar Office to Support UHNW Families Across the Gulf

Global wealth advisory firm expands discretionary services to meet rising demand from sophisticated Middle Eastern families.

Averis Wealth, a private wealth advisory firm specialising in ultra-high-net-worth families with complex international structures, has announced plans to open a dedicated office in Qatar to better serve its growing client base across the Gulf region.

The move follows a surge in investment activity by the firm within the Gulf, particularly in Qatar. This growth is driven by increasing demand from regional families seeking fully integrated advice covering investments, legal frameworks, taxation and governance across multiple jurisdictions.

The new office marks Averis Wealth’s first physical presence in the Middle East, reinforcing long-standing relationships with Gulf-based families whose financial structures require coordinated oversight beyond traditional advisory approaches. This expansion allows the firm to deliver its bespoke advisory model to clients managing multi-generational wealth in highly regulated environments.

“Qatar’s emergence as a recognised financial centre, combined with the sophistication of wealth holders throughout the Gulf, creates natural alignment with our practice,” stated Julien Morel, the Averis Wealth Partner leading the expansion. “The families we engage with here share characteristics we understand: multi-generational perspective, preference for discretion and recognition that managing capital represents only one dimension of responsible stewardship.”

Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for international wealth management, supported by advanced financial infrastructure and close access to key Gulf markets. The rise of family offices in the jurisdiction reflects broader regional shifts, with UHNW individuals increasingly seeking advisors capable of managing wealth across borders.

Averis Wealth’s entry into the Qatari market signals confidence in the region’s long-term outlook while responding directly to client needs. The firm’s multidisciplinary approach is particularly suited to families with complex asset portfolios and stakeholder structures that cannot be effectively served by fragmented advisory models.

The Qatar office will operate under the same guiding principles as the firm’s existing operations: prioritising client interests above commercial considerations, treating discretion as a core requirement and rejecting the short-term mindset often seen in institutional finance. This philosophy sets the firm apart in an environment where privacy becomes more challenging as wealth increases.

The expansion also includes plans for targeted recruitment, combining regional expertise with international governance experience. These strategic hires will enhance the firm’s ability to support families whose situations demand informed judgement across multiple legal and regulatory systems.

About Averis Wealth

Averis Wealth continues to serve a deliberately limited circle of clients, maintaining its commitment to depth of service over scale. The Qatar expansion does not alter this fundamental approach but acknowledges that complexity requiring coordinated architecture exists across geographies and families grappling with such complexity deserve advisors who regard their specific circumstances as requiring bespoke design rather than standardised solutions.