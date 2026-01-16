ITS confirms plans for new Luton store as part of UK expansion

ITS, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of tools, workwear and equipment for trade professionals, has revealed plans to open a new store in Luton. The move will create local jobs and reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting tradespeople across the region.

The new branch, based on Bilton Way, is due to officially open on Saturday 7th March. Local customers will soon benefit from ITS’ trusted mix of expert advice, competitive pricing and strong stock availability.

The Luton opening forms part of ITS’ wider investment in physical retail, working alongside its growing online operation to ensure tradespeople can still access face-to-face support when they need it.

A number of new local jobs have already been created as a result of the store opening, with further roles expected as the branch becomes established.

ITS says it is prioritising local recruitment, alongside offering training and long-term career development opportunities.

“This isn’t just about opening another store — it’s about investing in the local area,” said Paul Hubbard, Director at ITS.

“We want to create jobs, support local trades, and become a genuine part of the Luton business community.”

The company says its new Luton store will stand out from traditional trade counters, with a focus on hands-on browsing and choice.

Unlike many trade retailers where products are kept behind the counter or in warehouse racking, the new branch will feature a large range of tools and equipment out on open display, giving customers the chance to explore before purchasing.

Shoppers will be able to get hands-on with leading brands, including dedicated ‘Power Zones’ for Milwaukee, Dewalt, Makita and Bosch.

The store will also stock workwear, storage solutions, hand tools and site essentials such as electrical and landscaping equipment. Click and collect will be available for online orders, and experienced staff will be on hand to offer advice.

“The easiest way to describe it, is that it’s a big toy shop — but for tradespeople,” Paul Hubbard added.

“There’s far more out on display than you’d typically see in a trade store, which makes it easier for customers to discover new tools, compare options and leave with exactly what they need.”

ITS says the location has been carefully selected to improve convenience for trades across Luton and surrounding areas, helping reduce travel time and downtime for busy professionals.

The company says the new store represents a long-term commitment to the region, rather than a short-term expansion.

“We see huge potential in Luton and the surrounding area,” added Paul Hubbard.

“There’s a strong trade presence here, and we’re excited to support local businesses, contractors and sole traders with a store that’s built around how they actually want to shop.”

The ITS Luton branch is set to open on Saturday 7th March, with further details about the launch event and special offers to be announced soon.

Anyone interested in current vacancies can visit itshr.jobs.people-first.com/jobs/search for more information.