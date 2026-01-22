Carpets Online Launches Nationwide to Meet Rising Customer Demand

Carpets Online has officially gone live, marking an important growth milestone for S&R Carpets, the family-run flooring business with more than four decades of heritage in West Yorkshire.

The decision to launch online follows years of growing interest from customers outside the region. Shoppers regularly travelled from cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester to visit S&R Carpets, drawn by its reputation for quality, service and competitive pricing. Strong word-of-mouth referrals and repeat custom revealed a clear need for a nationwide service, making the move online a natural progression.

Over the past 40 years, the company has expanded from a single local shop into four thriving retail stores across West Yorkshire, defying industry trends that have seen many independent retailers close and major chains struggle. Changing consumer habits, with more customers preferring to shop online, further supported the decision to develop a dedicated digital brand.

Carpets Online launches with a curated selection of bestselling and exclusive designs, all available for dispatch within 36 hours. This model enables fast, dependable delivery while maintaining strong customer service standards. Typical delivery times range from three to five working days for England and Wales, and four to seven days for more remote areas. In some cases, customers have even received next-day delivery after being let down by other retailers.

The online collection features popular ranges such as the Dreams collection, known for its thick 20mm soft pile, along with the SCS Olympia and Supreme ranges, which have built a loyal following due to their value and broad colour selection. Prices are significantly lower than many competitors, with one product priced at £17.97 per square metre compared to £33.99 elsewhere, thanks to bulk purchasing and low overheads. Exclusive ranges, including Richmond Deluxe and Dreams, are also available directly from manufacturers.

Grey carpets remain the top choice among customers, while beige carpets are set to make a comeback in 2025. Herringbone vinyl flooring is the preferred option for kitchens and bathrooms. Carpets Online attracts customers seeking luxury flooring, including thick bedroom carpets and ultra-soft textures. Around 30% of customers are landlords or developers who rely on the company to manage complete flooring projects. LVT flooring is also gaining popularity nationwide and will be a major focus for the business in 2026.

A salesperson from Carpets Online said: “Customers using the new site are already praising the personal service the team provides, which is reflected in our great reviews on Trustpilot. Rather than relying solely on online chat, staff regularly call customers to help them choose the right flooring for their home. Buying flooring is an emotional decision for many people, and speaking to a real person makes the experience easier and more reassuring.”

To support this nationwide expansion, the company has made significant behind-the-scenes investments. This includes relocating to a new 9,000-square-foot warehouse, strengthening logistics partnerships and recruiting additional staff, with a focus on local employment. The long-term aim is to become a nationally recognised brand known for service, transparency and value.

To mark the launch, customers can use the WINTER2026 code at checkout for a limited-time discount. Those who join the mailing list can also access further savings of between five and fifteen percent, depending on order value.