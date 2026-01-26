Wigwam brings keyless, app-enabled self storage to Tewkesbury

Wigwam Self Storage has unveiled a new automated self storage facility in Tewkesbury, introducing keyless access and digital management for customers across the region. Located on Alexandra Way near the A46 and M5 Junction 9, the site offers a secure and convenient storage solution for both residential and business users.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the facility serves customers from Tewkesbury, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire. Ample parking and large loading bays make it easy for cars and vans to load and unload, supporting a wide variety of storage needs, from household items to business inventory.

The move towards automated access responds to changing lifestyles and working patterns, where flexibility and convenience are increasingly important. Customers can access their storage units using a mobile app, removing the need for keys or padlocks while retaining high levels of security.

Nick Grant, Co-founder and Director of Wigwam Self Storage, commented: “People want storage that fits into their lives, not something that adds friction or hassle. The Tewkesbury site does exactly that. It is secure, simple to use, and accessible, especially for customers who value reliability and peace of mind.”

The facility incorporates Bluetooth-controlled entry, electronic locking, motion detection, alarmed units and comprehensive CCTV monitoring. Bookings can be completed online, access permissions managed digitally and items moved in or out without face-to-face key handovers. Rental terms are flexible, with short minimum stays available to suit varying storage durations.

Despite the automated nature of the site, Wigwam continues to offer a personal service. Customers have access to real-time support from the company’s team, providing reassurance and assistance whenever required.

The Tewkesbury launch reflects Wigwam Self Storage’s ongoing commitment to modernising its operations and delivering secure, user-friendly storage facilities that meet the evolving needs of local communities.