Buy Metal Online celebrates 12-year milestone as expansion plans gather pace

Family-owned metal supplier Buy Metal Online has marked its 12th anniversary, reflecting on a period of rapid growth, exclusive product development and involvement in some of the UK’s most recognisable projects, while preparing for further expansion in 2026.

Buy Metal Online (BMO) has grown into one of the UK’s leading online metal suppliers since its launch 12 years ago. Based in the North East, the company has built a reputation for quality, reliability and innovation, working with major brands and serving a wide range of industries.

Over the past decade, the business has fulfilled more than 32,000 orders nationwide and continues to attract strong customer loyalty, reflected in its consistently high Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of 5.

As a recipient of an SME Northern Enterprise Award, Buy Metal Online continues to raise its profile within the metals industry. A key driver of its success has been the development of exclusive products, particularly within its garden and landscaping range, where corten garden edging has become a go-to solution for designers seeking a distinctive, natural finish.

A flagship example of the company’s innovation is its Shark Tooth Edging, a unique design protected by patents across the UK, Europe and the United States. This protection ensures Buy Metal Online remains the only supplier able to offer this product.

The company also holds several unique positions within the UK metals sector:

The only UK stockist of Big Bright Spangled Galvanized Steel , a dramatic, visually striking material ideal for architectural and decorative applications.

, a dramatic, visually striking material ideal for architectural and decorative applications. One of the only suppliers offering 5mm Galvanized Steel, meeting the needs of engineers, builders and fabricators who require thicker, highly durable galvanised sheets.

Looking ahead, Buy Metal Online is preparing to expand its product offering with new materials and solutions aimed at both residential and commercial use. Planned launches include bespoke garden planters, Plastisol-coated steel and Aluzinc, strengthening the company’s presence within the landscaping and architectural sectors.

Alongside its expanding product range, the business has contributed to a series of high-profile UK projects. In the fashion sector, Buy Metal Online supplied pre-weathered Corten steel for the construction of the stage used at the Burberry Fashion Show in 2020, a luxury event attended by global figures such as Kendall Jenner.

Its work also spans sport and retail, including the supply of pre-weathered and lacquered Corten steel for the exterior of the official Liverpool FC Retail Store, creating a striking industrial façade. In addition, the company has supported private landscaping projects, including the manufacture and delivery of bespoke Corten planters for a garden project in Scotland.

In the public realm, Buy Metal Online has supplied materials for the redevelopment of Orchard Dry Dock at the Goodluck Hope Development in London, helping transform a historic Thames-side shipyard into a contemporary public space that honours its maritime past.

As Buy Metal Online marks its 12th year, these projects reflect a business firmly established within the UK metals sector. With a focus on future growth, the company is now preparing for the next phase of development across construction, architecture and landscaping.

With new specialist product lines planned for 2026, the North East-based supplier continues to invest in innovation and design, ensuring it remains a dependable and forward-thinking partner for customers of all sizes.