Kadija Taha expands children’s literature with wellbeing-led storytelling

Author and integrative counsellor Kadija Taha is set to introduce a new series of children’s books centred on the idea of ‘Helping young minds thrive.’

With a growing focus on children’s storytelling, Kadija is broadening her work in literature by creating imaginative stories that promote emotional wellbeing, early learning and positive self-development.

Her journey into writing began early in life, sparked by a deep appreciation for fairytales and the timeless children’s books she grew up reading.

One particularly powerful source of inspiration came during her pregnancy, when she noticed an unusually large gathering of birds and squirrels in her garden one morning.

“The number of birds and squirrels was about four times the usual amount. It felt as though there was a celebration taking place in my back garden. It was such a pleasant and captivating sight, one that made you want to keep watching.” Said Kadija.

That moment later shaped the creation of her first children’s story and continues to influence the themes found across her wider collection.

Kadija’s background as an integrative counsellor plays a central role in how her stories are developed and structured.

Through her books, she seeks to encourage positive behaviour, nurture healthy thinking habits, and support children’s academic and emotional growth in a gentle, imaginative way.

“My stories help guide children’s behaviour, encourage early positive mindsets, develop healthy thought patterns, and support academic learning through a unique perspective of the world around them. Not only are my stories written for children, but they are also enjoyable for parents to read with them.” She added.

The book uses bright illustrations and engaging language to introduce the alphabet in a way that supports early literacy development.

In addition to her currently available work, several new children’s titles are scheduled for future release.

These include The Way to the Moon, The Twelve Rooms in the Moon, The Window at the Bottom of the Ocean, and Breakfast in the Garden, which is due to be republished.

The books are published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging literary works.

Further details regarding publication dates and availability for upcoming titles will be announced later this year.