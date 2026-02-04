Adult Weekender Launches Online Store for UK’s Expanding Big Weekender Scene

Adult Weekender has launched as a new online retailer dedicated to the rapidly growing Butlin’s Big Weekender audience, offering personalised clothing and themed fancy dress for one of the UK’s fastest-growing adult music festival formats.

The specialist e-commerce platform has been created specifically for fans attending Butlin’s Big Weekenders, with a focus on personalised apparel and decade-led fancy dress across more than 70 themed music breaks scheduled throughout the UK in 2026.

The new retailer aims to address a clear gap in the market by supplying Big Weekender guests with high-quality clothing and accessories designed around the distinctive culture of Butlin’s adults-only music weekends.

Big Weekenders now attract tens of thousands of music fans each year, with events spanning themes such as 90s Reloaded, Ultimate 80s, Soul Weekender and Rockaway Beach. As attendance has grown, so too has demand for themed outfits, yet many attendees have previously relied on generic festival wear or last-minute charity shop purchases that often fail to reflect the specific theme.

“Big Weekenders have evolved into a major part of British music culture, but there’s been nowhere for fans to get proper, event-specific clothing,” said Darren Seward, founder of Adult Weekender.

“We’ve created a dedicated platform where groups can coordinate their look, celebrate their squad identity, and properly embrace whatever decade or genre they’re there to enjoy.”

Adult Weekender provides personalised group packages featuring custom text, nicknames and inside jokes, alongside decade-specific fancy dress collections tailored to 80s, 90s, 2000s and other themed weekenders. The range is complemented by accessories such as retro sunglasses, inflatable instruments and glow-in-the-dark items designed for pool parties and silent discos.

To reflect common Big Weekender booking habits, the site offers group discounts for parties of three or more, as well as rush delivery options for last-minute organisers. An integrated event calendar also highlights upcoming Big Weekender dates and themes.

Prices start from £19.99 for personalised t-shirts, with fancy dress options available across a range of budgets, designed to suit Big Weekender packages that start from £59 per person.

The launch follows the announcement of several new Big Weekenders for 2026, including the Don’t Tell Mama LGBTQ+ Weekender, the return of Bugged Out! after a decade-long break, and the introduction of the Giants of Country weekender. Adult Weekender plans to expand its collections to align with these new events, including pride-themed ranges and rave-inspired apparel.

“We’re not just selling clothes – we’re helping people create memories,” added Darren Seward.

“When you see a photo from your 90s Reloaded weekend in five years’ time, you want to look like you belonged there. That’s what we’re all about.”

Adult Weekender is now live at www.adultweekender.com, offering standard delivery of 5–7 working days on personalised items and next-day delivery on fancy dress.