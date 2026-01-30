Alpine Group expands specialist fire protection capability through Channel Fire acquisition

Alpine Group, a provider of fire detection and suppression services, has confirmed the acquisition of Channel Fire, strengthening its ability to deliver accredited fire protection solutions in complex, high-risk and technically challenging environments.

Established in 2015, Channel Fire has built a reputation as a specialist fire protection company, delivering tailored design, installation and maintenance services where conventional solutions may not be appropriate. The business is recognised for its experienced engineering team, strong client relationships and consistent delivery in line with recognised industry standards.

The acquisition supports Alpine Group’s continued focus on expanding its Special Risk offering, enhancing its capacity to support customers operating in regulated and mission-critical environments.

Claire Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Group, said:

“Channel Fire is a specialist business with a strong reputation for accredited fire protection solutions in complex environments. Their technical expertise, values and approach align closely with ours and we are pleased to welcome Brett, Luke and the wider Channel Fire team into the group.”

Brett Comber, Director at Channel Fire, commented:

“Joining the Alpine Group is an exciting next step for Channel Fire. This partnership allows us to continue supporting our customers as we always have, while benefiting from the scale and support of a wider group.”

Luke Huckerby, Director at Channel Fire, added:

“Being part of the Alpine Group strengthens our ability to deliver complex, specialist projects while maintaining the high standards and personal service Channel Fire is known for – for both our team and our customers.”

For Channel Fire’s existing customers, operations will continue without interruption. Client relationships and services remain unchanged, with customers continuing to work with the same team, now supported by the additional resources and expertise of the wider Alpine Group.

Further announcements will be made in due course as Channel Fire continues its growth and integration within the Alpine Group.