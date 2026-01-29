ITS to open new Dagenham store as part of ongoing retail expansion

ITS has confirmed the launch of a new store in Dagenham, marking another milestone in the company’s continued expansion of its UK retail footprint. The opening is planned for later this spring and forms part of ITS’ long-term strategy to support trade professionals through local, physical branches.

The store will be located at Unit 12, Dagenham Logistics Hub, Rainham Road South, Dagenham, RM10 8LR, with an anticipated opening window of late March to early April 2026.

Once open, the branch will support tradespeople operating across East London, Essex and surrounding areas, offering convenient access to tools, workwear and site equipment alongside ITS’ online services.

Richard Hughes, Director at ITS, explained that the Dagenham location was selected due to its strategic position within a busy trade and industrial area.

“Dagenham sits right at the heart of a major trade and logistics corridor,” he said.

“It’s an area with huge volumes of construction, infrastructure and industrial work in the area, so opening a store here makes a lot of sense for both our customers and the business.”

The opening of the store will also bring new jobs to the area. ITS is recruiting for a number of roles to support the branch from launch onwards and has confirmed its commitment to employing locally and providing long-term training and progression opportunities.

“Our stores are built around people as much as products,” Richard Hughes added.

“We’re focused on bringing in local knowledge, developing teams from the area, and building a store that genuinely supports the trades working around it.”

The Dagenham store has been designed to move away from the traditional trade counter model, with a strong emphasis on open displays and hands-on browsing. Customers will be able to view and compare products directly, making it easier to choose the right tools for their needs.

The store will stock a wide range of leading brands including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita and Bosch, alongside workwear, hand tools, storage solutions and essential site equipment such as electrical and landscaping products. Dedicated branded areas and in-store product specialists will be available to support customers.

“There’s a real difference between seeing a tool on a screen and actually picking it up in person,” Hughes said.

“We want customers to be able to walk in, find things they didn’t know existed, compare options side by side, ask questions, and leave confident they’ve bought the right kit for the job.”

In addition, the branch will offer click and collect services, allowing tradespeople to order online and collect locally, helping to reduce downtime on site.

According to ITS, the new Dagenham store reflects a long-term commitment to the region rather than a short-term expansion decision.

“It’s about putting branches where they genuinely add value. Dagenham allows us to better support trades across East London and Essex with faster access, better choice and real in-person support.” Richard Hughes said.

The ITS Dagenham store is expected to open in late March or early April 2026, with more details on opening events, promotions and local engagement to be shared closer to launch.

Current and upcoming job opportunities with ITS can be found at itshr.jobs.people-first.com/jobs/search.