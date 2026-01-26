PADDOX launches to streamline how riders discover equestrian events

A new equestrian-focused search engine, PADDOX, has officially launched, offering horse riders a faster and more efficient way to find competitions, lessons and riding events. Built to reduce the time spent searching across multiple platforms, the website is already helping riders plan outings with far greater ease.

Finding equestrian events in the UK often means navigating several different booking sites, each with its own search tools and listings. PADDOX removes this complexity by aggregating event information from across the industry into one central, searchable database.

The platform’s technology searches the web every day for new and updated equestrian listings. Events are then categorised by location, date and discipline, allowing riders to instantly identify everything available to them, regardless of where the event is officially listed.

Insights gathered during PADDOX’s research phase demonstrate how fragmented the current landscape is. In the past year alone, 85 UK riding centres advertised events across at least two different booking platforms, while some venues relied on as many as five separate directories.

For riders monitoring an entire postcode area, the process becomes even more time-consuming. In regions such as the TA postcode around Taunton, staying fully informed can require checking up to eleven different websites. PADDOX consolidates this information into a single results page, eliminating the need for repeated searches.

Throughout its testing and launch period, PADDOX indexed 85,000 equestrian event listings during 2025 and is preparing for significant growth in 2026. The platform also offers personalised email alerts, notifying users whenever relevant local events are added, updated or amended, including changes to dates, venues or event titles.

About PADDOX

PADDOX is the brainchild of Harriet Pappenheim, a keen, lifelong horse-lover based in Somerset with a passion for getting youngsters in the saddle. Frustrated by all the time spent looking for riding events for her daughter she enlisted the help of her software developer husband to build a search engine just for riders. “It’s been a huge help for our users so far,” Harriet says. “Unless you have the time to trawl through multiple booking platforms regularly, it’s easy to miss events. As the majority of equestrians are time poor but keen to keep track of competitions & fun activities, PADDOX’s email alerts are a real game changer.”