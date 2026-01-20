Wigwam Self Storage Expands with New Marlow Facility

Wigwam Self Storage has strengthened its UK presence with the launch of a brand-new site in Marlow, becoming the company’s 14th location nationwide. The opening increases access to secure and flexible storage solutions for local residents and businesses.

The new Marlow facility marks a significant step in Wigwam’s expansion across the South East. The company says the site responds to rising demand from households and commercial customers seeking reliable storage options in the area.

Customers at the Marlow location can choose from a wide range of unit sizes to suit different needs. Options include household storage for those moving home, downsizing or clearing space, as well as business storage for companies needing room for stock, equipment or paperwork. Flexible rental terms allow customers to scale their storage up or down as circumstances change.

Nick Grant, Co-founder and Director of Wigwam Self Storage, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our footprint with the addition of Marlow. The town has a strong mix of residential and commercial activity, and this site allows us to support both local households and businesses with secure, flexible storage space.”

The site has been designed for easy access for customers travelling from Marlow and nearby towns including High Wycombe, Maidenhead and Beaconsfield. On-site parking and loading areas make it straightforward to move items in and out, whether customers are storing a few boxes or managing larger relocations.

Security has been prioritised throughout the development of the facility. Modern systems have been installed to safeguard stored items, in line with Wigwam Self Storage’s standards across its UK network. This ensures peace of mind for customers storing both personal belongings and business equipment.

The Marlow opening marks another milestone in the company’s growth strategy. With 14 sites now in operation, Wigwam continues to target areas where demand for professionally managed storage is increasing. The new location supports local communities while reinforcing the brand’s national presence.

Wigwam Self Storage operates all of its sites through a centralised management model. This allows the company to deliver consistent service levels while tailoring each location to local market needs. The Marlow facility reflects ongoing investment in expanding capacity and improving access to storage across key regions.